Who's on top? Northeast Florida high school football's ups & downs at 2023 halfway point

Halftime is here.

Six weeks into the 11-week Florida High School Athletic Association regular season, it's time to pause and assess the opening month and a half in Northeast Florida high school football.

Who's hot, or not so hot? What are the biggest storylines of the first half? Which teams look most likely to beat the odds and contend for an FHSAA championship this December under the second year of the Metro-Suburban format?

With five more weeks of the playoff chase still to come, here are a few of the top stories from the first half.

OFFENSIVE MVP: WR Carl Jenkins Jr., St. Augustine

The first-half numbers pack a punch by themselves: 26 catches, 569 yards, eight touchdowns.

Then consider: St. Augustine's offense has had to weather a quarterback change, from Wake Forest-committed junior Locklan Hewlett to senior Dylan Cook, without losing its rhythm. The Jackets had their Week 2 game against St. Petersburg Gibbs wiped off the calendar by Hurricane Idalia. And Jenkins has shared receptions with a host of downfield targets, including senior Myles Simmons, junior Trenton Jones and sophomore Somourian Wingo.

Plus, Jenkins has delivered some of his best performances — think six catches for 232 yards against Brunswick, or eight for 143 against Bolles — when it matters most. No wonder more than a dozen colleges are interested, with more likely on the way.

Also in the mix: RB Laython Biddle, Bartram Trail; WR Naeem Burroughs, Bolles; QB Tramell Jones, Mandarin; QB Edward Jordan, Beachside; WR Maddox Spencer, Nease.

DEFENSIVE MVP: DE Torin Brazell, Bradford

On a defense loaded with standouts like Chalil Cummings, Chason Clark and Duke Lewis, the Tornadoes' edge rusher has been a game-changing force.

Numbers at the halfway point for Brazell: 14 tackles for loss, two pick-sixes (in the same game against Gainesville Eastside), three pass breakups (one of them batting the ball for another pick-six at Baldwin) and four sacks. It wouldn't be a surprise if he makes a late-season jump up the recruiting charts, much as Markus Strong at nearby Union County did last year.

Bradford hasn't repeated its run of seven shutouts in eight games as in 2022, but the Tornadoes aren't far off: At 5-0, they've held every foe to seven points or fewer.

Also in the mix: SS Cameron Anderson, Trinity Christian; CB A.J. Belgrave-Shorter, Mandarin; DT Garrison Butler, Bolles; CB Jon Mitchell, Mandarin; DT Jyon Simon, Raines; S Hylton Stubbs, Mandarin.

TEAM OF THE FIRST HALF: St. Augustine

Yes, the buzz was already strong before the kickoff for the Yellow Jackets in 2023. But how many were expecting an undefeated start even with a future ACC quarterback on the sidelines? If they keep up this pace, expect St. Augustine to challenge the likes of Daytona Beach Mainland, Lake Wales and Tallahassee Lincoln in Class 3S, with a chance to add a second FHSAA trophy to join the one from 2005.

GAME OF THE FIRST HALF: St. Augustine 43, Bolles 36 (Aug. 25)

Saving the best for first? It won't be easy to top St. Augustine's come-from-behind win over Bolles at Skinner-Barco Stadium in Week 1, a game that had a little bit of everything: a fourth-quarter comeback from two touchdowns down, a fourth-down strike from Locklan Hewlett to Carl Jenkins Jr. and a game-winning grab by Myles Simmons that fans might have to see to believe.

Also in the mix: Mandarin 42, Bolles 35 (Sept. 1); Bolles 26, Trinity Christian 21 (Sept. 15); Creekside 23, Mandarin 22 (Sept. 22); Raines 26, Riverside 24 (Sept. 29).

UPSET OF THE FIRST HALF: Providence 17, University Christian 14

Coming back from a two-touchdown deficit really put Providence on the map. Not only was University Christian a final-four team last year in Class 1M, but they beat Providence 49-7 in 2022. The Stallions are a team on the rise, and in Mason Williams, they've got one of Jacksonville's most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks.

PERFECT SO FAR

Bradford (5-0), Impact Christian (5-0), St. Augustine (5-0), Suwannee (5-0).

CHASING THAT FIRST WIN

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5), Duval Charter (0-4), Parker (0-6), Sandalwood (0-5), Stanton (0-5), Westside (0-6).

WILDEST DISTRICT RACE: District 3-4S

The fearsome five: It looked like a thriller from the start, and it's lived up to expectations. Unbeaten Gainesville Buchholz ranks among the favorites for a state title in Class 4S, and with Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fleming Island and Oakleaf also in the mix, there are zero easy games in District 3-4S. This could realistically become a district with four playoff qualifiers.

BIGGEST CONCERN

Unfortunately, off-field disorder has also jolted Northeast Florida football. First Coast's preseason game against Ribault was cut short in the second half after fighting among spectators, which ended with a teenager shot by police after allegedly firing shots into the crowd; Columbia's kickoff classic against Buchholz was suspended because of the arrest of two armed intruders, leading the teams to finish play the next day in Gainesville; and Fletcher's Sept. 22 game against Sandalwood was called in the second half because of a large scuffle in the crowd.

COMING STORY TO WATCH, PART ONE

NIL (Name-Image-Likeness) agreements. They're coming to high school sports in Georgia. Is Florida next?

COMING STORY TO WATCH, PART TWO

After the Florida High School Athletic Association's first two-year cycle under the Metro-Suburban system, a fresh round of reclassification is coming for 2024-25. What changes to the format — if any — are in the works for an FHSAA board of directors that is almost entirely new?

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE FIRST HALF

A fan can watch a whole lot of football before ever seeing what Maddox Spencer achieved for Nease on Sept. 1 against Creekside. The junior wide receiver started catching Nate Harry's passes in the first quarter and never let up, including a 98-yarder before halftime. Spencer's final totals: 14 catches and 303 yards.

TEAM STAT OF THE FIRST HALF

No, it's not the 11-man game, but Florida Deaf's 90-86 win over Countryside Christian in last Thursday's Sunshine State Athletic Association 8-man football is the kind of scoring performance that's hard for anybody to forget.

UNDER-THE-RADAR SUCCESS: Impact Christian

This is only year two for the Lions at 11-man level, but Impact is making… an impact. Under former Yulee and Mandarin coach Bobby Ramsay, Impact has outscored its foes 214-31.

WHEN IS THE 2023 NORTHWEST CLASSIC?

Circle those calendars for Saturday, Oct. 14, when Raines and Ribault repeat a familiar rivalry at a not-so-familiar location: First Coast. It's the second time they've met at the Shipyard, after the 1994 game during the reconstruction of the former Gator Bowl into what is now EverBank Stadium. For those keeping score — and in this series, both teams most assuredly are — Raines leads the all-time series 39-14, including six straight.

SIX SECOND-HALF DISTRICT GAMES TO WATCH

Trinity Christian at University Christian, Oct. 13: Both teams have had this District 1-1M rematch circled ever since UC ousted Trinity from the regional playoffs last year.

Creekside at Bartram Trail, Oct. 13: Buckle up when the Longleaf Pine Parkway neighbors get together. Bartram Trail has dominated this series but Creekside has been closing the gap for five years.

Yulee at Baker County, Oct. 13: The Hornets and Wildcats have yet to lose in District 5-2S, and this matchup in Macclenny could tip the balance.

Bishop Kenny at Bolles, Oct. 26: A chance at revenge for the Bulldogs, after Bishop Kenny stunned them last October for the first time in the series for four and a half decades. This one likely decides District 2-2M.

Fletcher at First Coast, Oct. 26: As it stands, this Gateway Conference clash looks like the decider in District 1-3M. Two future college QBs are on display in the Senators' Marcelis Tate and the Bucs' Rodney Tisdale Jr.

Raines at Jackson, Oct. 26: Depending on the outcome of the Northwest Classic, this Northside battle could determine District 1-2M. The Tigers topped Raines last year for the first time since 2009.

THREE NON-DISTRICT GAMES TO WATCH

IMG Academy at Bartram Trail, Oct. 6: Whenever superpower IMG comes to town, it's always a game to watch. Among IMG's prospects in the 2024 class are 5-star corner Ellis Robinson IV (committed to Georgia) and 5-star defensive lineman David Stone (committed to Oklahoma), plus six more 4-stars. Translation: A lot of future Saturday players are invading Bear Stadium.

Suwannee at Bradford, Nov. 3: Depending on the next month, this could be a battle of unbeaten teams — and, just maybe, a Class 2S semifinal preview. Suwannee ended the Tornadoes' perfect start last season.

Bartram Trail at Mandarin, Nov. 3: There's a lot of future college talent on the field in Week 11 when the Bears and Mustangs tangle in what could be a fun postseason tune-up.

