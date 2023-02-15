Who's the better fantasy option for 2023 drafters: Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but I think I can speak for all fantasy fans when I say, imagine if that had been a game during fantasy season — especially for the quarterbacks?

Both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts put on an absolute show in the Super Bowl. Mahomes threw for three passing scores and added another 44 yards on the ground. And though Hurts was on the losing end for the game, he actually outplayed Mahomes in the fantasy department, rushing 15 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another 304 yards through the air, along with a score.

That's the stuff fantasy dreams are made of.

Now, picture this: You're on the clock for your 2023 draft, and you're looking for a quarterback. You suddenly realize both Mahomes and Hurts are on the table; you have your pick (don't let the power go to your head).

Who would you take? Who should you take? Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss just that in the video above.

For Matt, the choice ultimately lands with Mahomes, as his ceiling and floor are just incredibly safe, but also, well, incredible. Of course, we got to see Hurts' massive ceiling in the Super Bowl, and that's why Matt would take Hurts in a one-game, daily fantasy situation. But that same ceiling leaves Hurts vulnerable to injury, as we saw this past regular season already. That makes Mahomes the safer pick for him.

Scott agrees, and he also agrees that Mahomes has proven himself an uber-elite option no matter who he's throwing to. Hurts, on the other hand, had the star wide receiver duo of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown this season, not to mention a talented tight end in Dallas Goedert. Meanwhile, Mahomes was seemingly throwing to random guys every week outside of All-World TE Travis Kelce.

So, with all this, who would you rather have at fantasy QB in 2023?