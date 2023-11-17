Advertisement

Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Minnesota

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·4 min read

Ohio State will finish its 2023 regular-season home schedule Saturday against Minnesota.

The No. 2 Buckeyes will host the Golden Gophers for the first time since 2018 at 4 p.m. Saturday on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State has won 12 straight against Minnesota. The Buckeyes' last loss to the Golden Gophers came at home Oct. 14, 2000.

Here's what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like Saturday against Minnesota.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Minnesota

Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 55-6 overall, 38-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

  • 71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

  • 74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) is congratulated by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) on his touchdown during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium.
  • 75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

  • 59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Right guard

  • 55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

  • 70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

  • 51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Quarterback

Running back

Tight end

  • 8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

  • 88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver

  • 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

  • 17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver

Wide receiver

  • 4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior

  • 9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

  • 44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

  • 97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

  • 51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

  • 58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

  • 91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

  • 33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

  • 92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker

  • 35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

  • 30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker

  • 22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

  • 11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Safety

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.
  • 6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

  • 3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety

  • 25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

  • 3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety

  • 41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

  • 13 Kye Stokes — 6-1, 195 pounds, sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

  • 38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

  • 23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

Long snapper

  • 43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

  • 48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Holder

  • 29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Punt returner

  • 2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

Kickoff returner

  • 0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

  • Ohio State: 33.3 points per game

  • Opponent: 9.9 points per game

Rushing

  • Ohio State: 4.1 yards per rush, 138.6 yards per game

  • Opponent: 3.4 yards per rush, 112.4 yards per game

Passing

  • Ohio State: 290.2 yards per game, 65.3% completion percentage

  • Opponent: 149.8 yards per game, 50% completion percentage

Total offense

  • Ohio State: 6.6 yards per play, 428.8 yards per game

  • Opponent: 4 yards per play, 262.2 yards per game

 cgay@dispatch.com 

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football depth chart vs Minnesota: Who will play for OSU?