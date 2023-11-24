Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs Michigan

Ohio State is heading back to Michigan for the rivalry game.

The No. 2 Buckeyes will try for their 12th win of the season with an undefeated matchup against the No. 3 Wolverines.

The winner of Ohio State-Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday will play Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

Ohio State will kick off against Michigan in Ann Arbor just after noon Saturday on FOX.

Here's what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like Saturday against Michigan.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Michigan

Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 56-6 overall, 39-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Right guard

55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Quarterback

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate a touchdown connection during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior

33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

Running back

32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior

19 Chip Trayanum — 5-11, 233 pounds, senior

Tight end

8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver

18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Wide receiver

4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior

9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker

35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker

22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and cornerback Denzel Burke (10) celebrate an interception by Hancock during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 37-3.

10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Safety

6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety

25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety

41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

13 Kye Stokes — 6-1, 195 pounds, sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Holder

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Punt returner

9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Kickoff returner

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

Ohio State: 33.6 points per game

Opponent: 9.3 points per game

Rushing

Ohio State: 4.3 yards per rush, 145.5 yards per game

Opponent: 3.3 yards per rush, 108.5 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 283.7 yards per game, 65.6% completion percentage

Opponent: 144.4 yards per game, 50.4% completion percentage

Total offense

Ohio State: 6.6 yards per play, 429.3 yards per game

Opponent: 4 yards per play, 252.9 yards per game

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football depth chart vs Michigan: Who will play for OSU?