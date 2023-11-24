Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs Michigan
Ohio State is heading back to Michigan for the rivalry game.
The No. 2 Buckeyes will try for their 12th win of the season with an undefeated matchup against the No. 3 Wolverines.
The winner of Ohio State-Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday will play Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.
Ohio State will kick off against Michigan in Ann Arbor just after noon Saturday on FOX.
Here's what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like Saturday against Michigan.
Ohio State depth chart vs. Michigan
Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 56-6 overall, 39-2 Big Ten)
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline
Left tackle
71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore
77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore
Left guard
74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Center
75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman
59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior
Right guard
55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman
Quarterback
6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior
33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman
Running back
32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior
19 Chip Trayanum — 5-11, 233 pounds, senior
Tight end
8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior
88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior
Wide receiver
18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior
17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman
Wide receiver
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Wide receiver
4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
Defensive end
44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior
97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman
Defensive tackle
51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore
90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior
91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Defensive end
33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior
92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore
Linebacker
35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior
30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior
Linebacker
22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior
11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore
Safety
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior
Safety
25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman
3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior
Safety
41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior
13 Kye Stokes — 6-1, 195 pounds, sophomore
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams
Coach: Parker Fleming
Kicker
38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore
23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior
Punter
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman
Long snapper
43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior
48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore
Holder
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Punt returner
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Kickoff returner
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Ohio State football stats 2023
Scoring
Ohio State: 33.6 points per game
Opponent: 9.3 points per game
Rushing
Ohio State: 4.3 yards per rush, 145.5 yards per game
Opponent: 3.3 yards per rush, 108.5 yards per game
Passing
Ohio State: 283.7 yards per game, 65.6% completion percentage
Opponent: 144.4 yards per game, 50.4% completion percentage
Total offense
Ohio State: 6.6 yards per play, 429.3 yards per game
Opponent: 4 yards per play, 252.9 yards per game
