Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Indiana

Ohio State will open the 2023 football season in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes will begin 2023 on the road against Indiana, their second season-opening conference game in three years after opening against Minnesota in 2021.

In 2023, though, Ohio State has a few new faces.

Losing players like C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the NFL after the 2022 season, the Buckeyes are expected to play a few new starters against the Hoosiers at 3:30 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, including quarterback Kyle McCord, who would make his second career start for the Buckeyes, offensive linemen Carson Hinzman, Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar, and safety Ja'Had Carter.

Here's a look at the Ohio State depth chart against Indiana

Ohio State depth chart vs. Indiana

Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 45-6 overall, 31-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Aug 11, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Zen Michalski (65) and Josh Fryar (70) watch a teammate during the August 11, 2023 football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Offensive line

Left tackle

71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Right guard

55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for a play during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning.

Quarterback

6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior

33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

Running back

32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior

3 Miyan Williams — 5-9, 226 pounds, senior

Tight end

8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Jul 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka prepare to catch balls during a summer workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center prior to the start of fall camp.

Wide receiver (X)

18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver (Slot)

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Wide receiver (Z)

4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior

9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

J.T. Tuimoloau headlines what should be a talented defensive line.

Defensive end

44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) stop Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) during the first half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker (Middle)

35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker (Weak side)

22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.

Safety (Nickel)

6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety (Bandit)

8 Lathan Ramson — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior

25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety (Adjuster)

14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Kicker Jayden Fielding (38) kicks off the first quarter of the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Kicker

38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Ohio State football stats 2022

Scoring

Ohio State: 44.2 points per game

Opponent: 21 points per game

Rushing

Ohio State: 5.4 yards per rush, 192.4 yards per game

Opponent: 3.5 yards per rush, 121.1 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 9.5 yards per pass attempt, 14.2 yards per completion, 298.3 yards per game

Opponent: 7.2 yards per pass attempt, 12.3 yards per completion, 200.5 yards per game

Total offense

Ohio State: 7.3 yards per play, 490.7 yards per game

Opponent: 5.2 yards per play, 321.5 yards per game

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

