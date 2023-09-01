Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Indiana
Ohio State will open the 2023 football season in Big Ten play.
The Buckeyes will begin 2023 on the road against Indiana, their second season-opening conference game in three years after opening against Minnesota in 2021.
In 2023, though, Ohio State has a few new faces.
Losing players like C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the NFL after the 2022 season, the Buckeyes are expected to play a few new starters against the Hoosiers at 3:30 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, including quarterback Kyle McCord, who would make his second career start for the Buckeyes, offensive linemen Carson Hinzman, Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar, and safety Ja'Had Carter.
Here's a look at the Ohio State depth chart against Indiana
Ohio State depth chart vs. Indiana
Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 45-6 overall, 31-2 Big Ten)
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline
Offensive line
Left tackle
71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore
77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore
Left guard
74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Center
75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman
59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior
Right guard
55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman
Quarterback
6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior
33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman
Running back
32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior
3 Miyan Williams — 5-9, 226 pounds, senior
Tight end
8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior
88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior
Wide receiver (X)
18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior
17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman
Wide receiver (Slot)
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Wide receiver (Z)
4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
Defensive end
44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior
97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman
Defensive tackle
51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore
90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior
91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Defensive end
33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior
92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore
Linebacker (Middle)
35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior
30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior
Linebacker (Weak side)
22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior
11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore
Safety (Nickel)
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior
Safety (Bandit)
8 Lathan Ramson — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior
25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman
Safety (Adjuster)
14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior
41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams
Coach: Parker Fleming
Kicker
38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore
23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior
Punter
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman
Long snapper
43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior
48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore
Ohio State football stats 2022
Scoring
Ohio State: 44.2 points per game
Opponent: 21 points per game
Rushing
Ohio State: 5.4 yards per rush, 192.4 yards per game
Opponent: 3.5 yards per rush, 121.1 yards per game
Passing
Ohio State: 9.5 yards per pass attempt, 14.2 yards per completion, 298.3 yards per game
Opponent: 7.2 yards per pass attempt, 12.3 yards per completion, 200.5 yards per game
Total offense
Ohio State: 7.3 yards per play, 490.7 yards per game
Opponent: 5.2 yards per play, 321.5 yards per game
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football depth chart vs. Indiana: Who will play for OSU?