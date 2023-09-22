Advertisement

Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Notre Dame

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football is heading to South Bend.

The No. 6 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Notre Dame Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in their first ranked non-conference road game since 2016.

Through four games, Notre Dame is undefeated, beating Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

Here's a look at what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like against the Fighting Irish Saturday night.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Notre Dame

Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 48-6 overall, 32-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

  • 71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

  • 74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

  • 75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

  • 59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Right guard

  • 55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

  • 70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

  • 51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Quarterback

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

  • 6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior

  • 33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

Running back

Tight end

  • 8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

  • 88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver (X)

  • 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

  • 9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver (slot)

Wide receiver (Z)

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; After making a catch, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) gets a block from tight end Cade Stover (8) during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; After making a catch, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) gets a block from tight end Cade Stover (8) during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

  • 44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

  • 97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

  • 51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

  • 58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

  • 91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) lets out a yell during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) lets out a yell during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

  • 33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

  • 92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker (Middle)

  • 35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

  • 30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker (Weak side)

  • 22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

  • 11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Safety (Nickel)

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryce Oliver (0) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.
Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryce Oliver (0) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

  • 6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

  • 3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety (Bandit)

  • 8 Lathan Ransom — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior

  • 25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety (Adjuster)

  • 41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

  • 14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

  • 38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

  • 23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

  • 29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

  • 43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

  • 48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

Ohio State: 40.3 per game

Opponent: 6.7 per game

Rushing

Ohio State: 5.2 per rush, 156.7 yards per game

Opponent: 2.5 per rush, 83.3 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 318 yards per game, 66.7% completion percentage

Opponent: 140.3 yards per game, 55.8% completion percentage

Total offense

Ohio State: 7.6 yards per play, 474.7 yards per game

Opponent: 3.6 yards per play, 223.7 yards per game

