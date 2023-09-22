Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State football is heading to South Bend.

The No. 6 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Notre Dame Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in their first ranked non-conference road game since 2016.

Through four games, Notre Dame is undefeated, beating Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

Here's a look at what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like against the Fighting Irish Saturday night.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Notre Dame

Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 48-6 overall, 32-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Right guard

55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Quarterback

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior

33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

Running back

32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior

3 Miyan Williams — 5-9, 226 pounds, senior

19 Chip Trayanum — 5-11, 233 pounds, senior

Tight end

8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver (X)

18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver (slot)

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Wide receiver (Z)

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; After making a catch, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) gets a block from tight end Cade Stover (8) during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior

17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) lets out a yell during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker (Middle)

35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker (Weak side)

22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Safety (Nickel)

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryce Oliver (0) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety (Bandit)

8 Lathan Ransom — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior

25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety (Adjuster)

41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

Ohio State: 40.3 per game

Opponent: 6.7 per game

Rushing

Ohio State: 5.2 per rush, 156.7 yards per game

Opponent: 2.5 per rush, 83.3 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 318 yards per game, 66.7% completion percentage

Opponent: 140.3 yards per game, 55.8% completion percentage

Total offense

Ohio State: 7.6 yards per play, 474.7 yards per game

Opponent: 3.6 yards per play, 223.7 yards per game

