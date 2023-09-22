Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Notre Dame
Ohio State football is heading to South Bend.
The No. 6 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Notre Dame Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in their first ranked non-conference road game since 2016.
Through four games, Notre Dame is undefeated, beating Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.
Here's a look at what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like against the Fighting Irish Saturday night.
Notre Dame depth chart vs. Ohio State: No. 9 Notre Dame football's depth chart for No. 6 Ohio State
Ohio State depth chart vs. Notre Dame
Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 48-6 overall, 32-2 Big Ten)
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline
Left tackle
71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore
77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore
Left guard
74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Center
75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman
59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior
Right guard
55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman
Quarterback
6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior
33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman
Running back
32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior
3 Miyan Williams — 5-9, 226 pounds, senior
19 Chip Trayanum — 5-11, 233 pounds, senior
Tight end
8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior
88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior
Wide receiver (X)
18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Wide receiver (slot)
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Wide receiver (Z)
4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior
17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
Defensive end
44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior
97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman
Defensive tackle
51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore
90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior
91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Defensive end
33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior
92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore
Linebacker (Middle)
35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior
30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior
Linebacker (Weak side)
22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior
11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore
Safety (Nickel)
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior
Safety (Bandit)
8 Lathan Ransom — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior
25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman
Safety (Adjuster)
41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior
14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams
Coach: Parker Fleming
Kicker
38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore
23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior
Punter
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman
Long snapper
43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior
48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore
Ohio State football stats 2023
Scoring
Ohio State: 40.3 per game
Opponent: 6.7 per game
Rushing
Ohio State: 5.2 per rush, 156.7 yards per game
Opponent: 2.5 per rush, 83.3 yards per game
Passing
Ohio State: 318 yards per game, 66.7% completion percentage
Opponent: 140.3 yards per game, 55.8% completion percentage
Total offense
Ohio State: 7.6 yards per play, 474.7 yards per game
Opponent: 3.6 yards per play, 223.7 yards per game
