Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Youngstown State
Ohio State will take the field at Ohio Stadium for the first time in 2023 Saturday afternoon.
After opening the season with a 23-3 road against Indiana, the Buckeyes face their first Football Championship Subdivision opponent since 2013 in Youngstown State. Ohio State has met up with the Penguins twice previously, beating them at home in 2007 and 2008.
With Kyle McCord at the helm of the offense against the Hoosiers, Ohio State scored only two rushing touchdowns, while the defense allowed less than three yards per play to the Indiana offense.
Ohio State will kick off against Youngstown State at noon Saturday on Big Ten Network.
Here's a look at the Ohio State depth chart against Youngstown State.
Ohio State depth chart vs. Youngstown State
Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 46-6 overall, 32-2 Big Ten)
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline
Offensive line
Left tackle
71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore
77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore
Left guard
74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Center
75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman
59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior
Right guard
55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman
Quarterback
6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior
33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman
Running back
32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior
3 Miyan Williams — 5-9, 226 pounds, senior
Tight end
8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior
88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior
Wide receiver (X)
18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior
17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman
Wide receiver (Slot)
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Wide receiver (Z)
4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
Defensive end
44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior
97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman
Defensive tackle
51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore
90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior
91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Defensive end
33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior
92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore
Linebacker (Middle)
35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior
30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior
Linebacker (Weak side)
22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior
11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore
Safety (Nickel)
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior
Safety (Bandit)
8 Lathan Ramson — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior
25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman
Safety (Adjuster)
41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior
14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams
Coach: Parker Fleming
Kicker
38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore
23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior
Punter
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman
Long snapper
43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior
48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore
Ohio State football stats 2023
Scoring
Ohio State: 23 points per game
Opponent: 3 points per game
Rushing
Ohio State: 4.6 yards per rush, 143 yards per game
Opponent: 2.2 yards per rush, 71 yards per game
Passing
Ohio State: 6.6 yards per pass attempt, 11.3 yards per pass completion, 237 yards per game
Opponent: 3.9 yards per pass attempt, 9.1 yards per pass completion, 82 yards per game
Total offense
Ohio State: 5.7 yards per play, 380 yards per game
Opponent: 2.8 yards pr play, 153 yards per game
