Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Penn State

A top-10 Big Ten matchup is coming to Columbus.

No. 3 Ohio State will take on No. 7 Penn State Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:14 p.m. on FOX.

Here's what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like Saturday afternoon against Penn State.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Penn State

Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 51-6 overall, 34-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Center

75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Right guard

55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior

66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Right tackle

70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman

Quarterback

6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior

33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman

Running back

32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior

19 Chip Trayanum — 5-11, 233 pounds, senior

Tight end

8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver

18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman

Wide receiver

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Wide receiver

4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior

9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker

35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker

22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Safety

6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety

8 Lathan Ransom — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior

25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety

41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Holder

29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Punt returner

2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior

Kickoff returner

0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

Ohio State: 36 points per game

Opponent: 9.7 points per game

Rushing

Ohio State : 4.3 yards per rush, 135 yards per game

Opponent: 3.1 yards per rush, 109.2 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 308 yards per game, 62.7% completion percentage

Opponent: 154.3 yards per game, 53.5% completion percentage

Total offense

Ohio State: 6.9 yards per play, 443 yards per game

Opponent: 4 yards per play, 263.5 yards per game

