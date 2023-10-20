Who's starting for OSU Saturday? Here's the Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Penn State
A top-10 Big Ten matchup is coming to Columbus.
No. 3 Ohio State will take on No. 7 Penn State Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:14 p.m. on FOX.
Here's what Ohio State's depth chart is expected to look like Saturday afternoon against Penn State.
Ohio State depth chart vs. Penn State
Head coach Ryan Day (Fifth year, 51-6 overall, 34-2 Big Ten)
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense
Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline
Left tackle
71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore
77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore
Left guard
74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Center
75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman
59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior
Right guard
55 Matthew Jones — 6-4, 315 pounds, graduate senior
66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
Right tackle
70 Josh Fryar — 6-6, 313 pounds, redshirt junior
51 Luke Montgomery — 6-4, 302 pounds, freshman
Quarterback
6 Kyle McCord — 6-3, 215 pounds, junior
33 Devin Brown — 6-3, 213 pounds, redshirt freshman
Running back
32 TreVeyon Henderson — 5-10, 212 pounds, junior
19 Chip Trayanum — 5-11, 233 pounds, senior
Tight end
8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior
88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior
Wide receiver
18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior
17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman
Wide receiver
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Wide receiver
4 Julian Fleming — 6-2, 210 pounds, senior
9 Jayden Ballard — 6-2, 198 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense
Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
Defensive end
44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior
97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman
Defensive tackle
51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore
90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior
Defensive tackle
58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior
91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Defensive end
33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior
92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore
Linebacker
35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior
30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior
Linebacker
22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior
11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore
Cornerback
7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior
1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore
Safety
6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore
3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior
Safety
8 Lathan Ransom — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior
25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman
Safety
41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior
14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior
Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams
Coach: Parker Fleming
Kicker
38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore
23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior
Punter
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman
Long snapper
43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior
48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore
Holder
29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Punt returner
2 Emeka Egbuka — 6-1, 206 pounds, junior
Kickoff returner
0 Xavier Johnson — 6-1, 210 pounds, graduate senior
Ohio State football stats 2023
Scoring
Ohio State: 36 points per game
Opponent: 9.7 points per game
Rushing
Ohio State: 4.3 yards per rush, 135 yards per game
Opponent: 3.1 yards per rush, 109.2 yards per game
Passing
Ohio State: 308 yards per game, 62.7% completion percentage
Opponent: 154.3 yards per game, 53.5% completion percentage
Total offense
Ohio State: 6.9 yards per play, 443 yards per game
Opponent: 4 yards per play, 263.5 yards per game
