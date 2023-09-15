Advertisement

Who's starting for OSU? Here's Ohio State football projected depth chart vs. Western Kentucky

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State football's home schedule continues.

After a win against Youngstown State to start their home schedule, the Buckeyes will return to Ohio Stadium Saturday for their first matchup against Western Kentucky in program history.

Ohio State will kick off against Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday on FOX.

Here's a look at the Ohio State depth chart against Western Kentucky.

Ohio State depth chart vs. Youngstown State

Head coach: Ryan Day (Fifth year, 47-6 overall, 32-2 Big Ten)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Offense

Offensive coordinator: Brian Hartline

Left tackle

  • 71 Josh Simmons — 6-5, 310 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 77 Tegra Tshabola — 6-6, 322 pounds, sophomore

Left guard

  • 74 Donovan Jackson — 6-4, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 66 Enokk Vimahi — 6-4, 313 pounds, redshirt junior

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) celebrate a touchdown by Henderson during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium.
Center

  • 75 Carson Hinzman — 6-4, 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

  • 59 Victor Cutler Jr. — 6-3, 300 pounds, graduate senior

Quarterback

Running back

Tight end

  • 8 Cade Stover — 6-4, 251 pounds, redshirt senior

  • 88 Gee Scott Jr. — 6-3, 240 pounds, senior

Wide receiver (X)

  • 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds, junior

  • 17 Carnell Tate — 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, freshman

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) takes the field during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium.
Wide receiver (Slot)

Wide receiver (Z)

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Defense

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Defensive end

  • 44 J.T. Tuimoloau — 6-4, 270 pounds, junior

  • 97 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. — 6-5, 258 pounds, redshirt freshman

Defensive tackle

  • 51 Michael Hall Jr. — 6-2, 280 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 90 Jaden McKenzie — 6-2, 286 pounds, redshirt junior

Defensive tackle

  • 58 Ty Hamilton — 6-3, 295 pounds, redshirt junior

  • 91 Tyleik Williams — 6-2, 290 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Defensive end

  • 33 Jack Sawyer — 6-4, 265 pounds, junior

  • 92 Caden Curry — 6-3, 260 pounds, sophomore

Linebacker (Middle)

  • 35 Tommy Eichenberg — 6-2, 239 pounds, graduate senior

  • 30 Cody Simon — 6-2, 235 pounds, senior

Linebacker (Weak side)

  • 22 Steele Chambers — 6-1, 232 pounds, graduate senior

  • 11 C.J. Hicks — 6-3, 230 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 10 Denzel Burke — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 18 Jyaire Brown — 5-11, 183 pounds, sophomore

Cornerback

  • 7 Jordan Hancock — 6-1, 190 pounds, junior

  • 1 Davison Igbinosun — 6-2, 190 pounds, sophomore

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryce Oliver (0) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles (6) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.
Safety (Nickel)

  • 6 Sonny Styles — 6-5, 230 pounds, sophomore

  • 3 Cameron Martinez — 5-10, 198 pounds, redshirt junior

Safety (Bandit)

  • 8 Lathan Ramson — 6-1, 210 pounds, senior

  • 25 Malik Hartford — 6-2, 194 pounds, freshman

Safety (Adjuster)

  • 41 Josh Proctor — 6-2, 205 pounds, graduate senior

  • 14 Ja'Had Carter — 6-1, 203 pounds, senior

Projected Ohio State depth chart: Special Teams

Coach: Parker Fleming

Kicker

  • 38 Jayden Fielding — 6-0, 175 pounds, sophomore

  • 23 Parker Lewis — 6-3, 220 pounds, senior

Punter

  • 29 Jesse Mirco — 6-4, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore

  • 42 Joe McGuire — 6-2, 220 pounds, freshman

Long snapper

  • 43 John Ferlmann — 6-2, 228, junior

  • 48 Max Lomonico — 6-3, 225, redshirt sophomore

Ohio State football stats 2023

Scoring

Ohio State: 29 points per game

Opponent: 5 points per game

Rushing

Ohio State: 4.6 yards per rush, 133 yards per game

Opponent: 2.6 yards per rush, 85 yards per game

Passing

Ohio State: 298 yards per game, 60.9% completion rate

Opponent: 108.5 yards per game, 55.3% completion rate

Total offense

Ohio State: 6.8 yards per play, 431 yards per game

Opponent: 193.5 yards per play, 3.4 yards per game

