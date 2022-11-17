Who's starting for the Buckeyes? The Ohio State football depth chart, roster vs. Maryland

The Ohio State football team travels to College Park, Md. on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown with the Maryland Terrapins in the final road game of the 2022 college football season for the Buckeyes.

No. 2-ranked OSU is one win away from entering the Michigan game undefeated. The Wolverines, who play Illinois, are No. 3 in the country and also undefeated.

But the Maryland game could be tricky for the Buckeyes. Ohio State lost running back Miyan Williams last week against Indiana and were already down TreVeyon Henderson at running back. It's unclear if either will play this week, meaning freshman Dallan Hayden and senior Xavier Johnson could be called upon for the already struggling running game.

Against Indiana, two starting offensive linemen, including tackle Dawand Jones, were questionable at the start of the game and didn't play.

So who will start the for the Buckeyes this week? Here's a look at the possible depth chart against Maryland.

A quick look at the Ohio State roster, depth chart vs. Maryland

Coach: Ryan Day

Fourth full season

44-4 overall

Projected Ohio State depth chart: offense

OFFENSE

Ohio State offensive coordinator: Kevin Wilson

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

Projected Ohio State depth chart: defense

Ohio State defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

DE;44;J.T. Tuimoloau;6-4;270;r-Fr.

;33;Jack Sawyer;6-4;267;r-Fr.

NT;51;Mike Hall Jr.;6-2;290;r-Fr.

;86;Jerron Cage;6-2;305;r-Sr.

DT;6;Taron Vincent;6-2;300;Gr.

;91;Tyleik Williams;6-3;318;r-Fr.

JACK;9;Zach Harrison;6-6;272;Sr.

;8;Javontae Jean-Baptiste;6-5;249;Gr.

WLB;22;Steele Chambers;6-1;232;r-Jr.

;30;Cody Simon;6-2;239;Jr.

MLB;35;Tommy Eichenberg;6-2;239;r-Jr.

;21;Palaie Gaoteote IV;6-2;245;Sr.

CB;5;Denzel Burke;6-1;190;r-Fr.

;7;Jordan Hancock;6-1;185;r-Fr.

FS;14;Ronnie Hickman;6-1;207;r-Jr.

;37;Kye Stokes;6-1;190;Fr.

BS;12;Lathan Ransom;6-1;207;Jr.

;41;Josh Proctor;6-2;205;Sr.

CB;26;Cam Brown;6-0;192;Gr.

;4;JK Johnson;6-0;179;r-Fr.

NB;15;Tanner McCalister;5-11;195;Gr.

;13;Cameron Martinez;5-10;190;r-So.

Projected OSU depth chart: special teams

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

PK;95;Noah Ruggles;6-2;190;Gr.

;98;Jake Seibert;6-1;205;r-So.

KO;38;Jayden Fielding;6-0;175;Fr.

;95;Noah Ruggles;6-2;190;Gr.

P;29;Jesse Mirco;6-4;220;r-Fr.

;96;Michael O’Shaughnessy;6-3;208;Sr.

LS;94;Mason Arnold;6-0;228;r-Fr.

;48;Max Lomonico;6-3;225;r-Fr.

H;29;Jesse Mirco;6-4;220;r-Fr.

;96;Michael O’Shaughnessy;6-3;208;Sr.

KR;10;Xavier Johnson;6-2;215;r-Sr.

PR;12;Emeka Egbuka;6-1;205;r-Fr.

Ohio State football stats 2022

SCORING

#table

Ohio State:145;96;122;105

Opponents;48;50;13;45

#table

OSU total: 468/ Avg.: 46.8

opp total: 156/ Avg.: 15.6

PER-GAME AVERAGES

Rushing: 207.9

Passing: 294.0

vs. rush: 110.3

vs. pass: 161.2

FIRST DOWNS

Rushing: 92

Passing: 127

Penalty: 18

vs. rush: 54

vs. pass: 68

vs. penalty: 13

CONVERSIONS

3rd down: 58-123 (47.2 pct)

4th down: 12-15 (80.0 pct)

vs. 3rd down: 41-147 (27.9 pct)

vs. 4th down: 6-22 (27.3 pct)

PENALTIES

OSU: 49-412 (41.2 avg)

OPP: 51-418 (41.8 avg)

RED ZONE PCT

Scores: 47-49 (95.9 pct)

Touchdowns: 40-49 (81.6 pct)

OPP scores: 15-17 (88.2 pct)

OPP TDs: 10-17 (58.8 pct)

ATTENDANCE AVG

OSU: 104,359

OPP: 74,672

Ohio State football stats: Team leaders

Rushing: Miyan Williams, 117-783 (6.7 avg) 13 TD; TreVeyon Henderson, 96-552 (5.8 avg) 6 TD; Dallan Hayden, 73-357 (4.9 avg) 2 TD; Xavier Johnson, 4-94 (23.5 avg); C.J. Stroud, 29-83 (2.9 avg); Emeka Egbuka, 8-80 (10.0 avg) 2 TD; TC Caffey, 10-66 (6.6 avg) 1 TD

Passing: C.J. Stroud, 186 of 277 (67.1 pct) 2,750 yds, 34 TD; Kyle McCord, 16-20 (80.0 pct) 190 yds, 1 TD

Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr., 60-969 (16.2 avg) 11 TD; Emeka Egbuka, 51-832 (16.3 avg) 8 TD; Cade Stover, 29-366 (12.6 avg) 5 TD; Julian Fleming, 22-385 (17.5 avg) 6 TD; Jayden Ballard, 8-155 (19.4 avg) 1 TD; Xavier Johnson, 7-95 (13.6 avg) 1 TD; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 5-43 (8.6 avg)

Kick scoring: Noah Ruggles, 9-11 FG, 63-63 XP (90 pts)

Tackles: Tommy Eichenberg, 92 (57 solo); Steele Chambers, 62 (37); Lathan Ransom, 54 (35); Ronnie Hickman, 41 (19); Cody Simon, 31 (15); Denzel Burke, 22 (15); J.T. Tuimoloau, 22 (12); Zach Harrison, 21 (12); Taron Vincent, 19 (8); Tyleik Williams, 19 (9); Jakailin Johnson, 19 (15); Josh Proctor, 19 (12); Jack Sawyer, 19 (8)

Interceptions-yds: Tanner McCalister, 3-41; J.T. Tuimoloau, 2-16; Tommy Eichenberg, 1-15; Steele Chambers, 1-12; Ronnie Hickman, 1-8; Zach Harrison, 1-2; Lathan Ransom, 1-0

Sacks-yds lost: Mike Hall Jr., 4.5-39; Javontae Jean-Baptiste, 3.5-19; Jack Sawyer, 3.5-18; J.T. Tuimoloau, 2.5-19; Tommy Eichenberg, 2.5-12; Jerron Cage, 1.5-8; Steele Chambers, 1.5-11; Lathan Ramsom, 1.5-11; Ryan Turner, 1-6; Cody Simon, 1-6; Zach Harrison, 1-4; Tyleik Williams, 1-2; Ty Hamilton, 0.5-3; Caden Curry, 0.5-0

Punting: Jesse Mirco, 36 att, 45.9 avg, 18 i20; Michael O'Shaughnessy, 1 att, 41.0 avg. Opponents: 63 att, 44.0 avg, 19 i20.

Kick returns: Xavier Johnson, 4 ret, 98 yds (24.5 avg); Chip Trayanum, 3 ret, 29 yds (9.7 avg); Emeka Egbuka, 1 ret, 25 yds; Jayden Ballard 1 ret, 0 yds

Punt returns: Emeka Egbuka, 11-75 (6.8 avg), Jayden Ballard, 1-14; Jakailin Johnson, 1-0; Reis Stocksdale, 2-(-1)

