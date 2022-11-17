Who's starting for the Buckeyes? The Ohio State football depth chart, roster vs. Maryland
The Ohio State football team travels to College Park, Md. on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. showdown with the Maryland Terrapins in the final road game of the 2022 college football season for the Buckeyes.
No. 2-ranked OSU is one win away from entering the Michigan game undefeated. The Wolverines, who play Illinois, are No. 3 in the country and also undefeated.
But the Maryland game could be tricky for the Buckeyes. Ohio State lost running back Miyan Williams last week against Indiana and were already down TreVeyon Henderson at running back. It's unclear if either will play this week, meaning freshman Dallan Hayden and senior Xavier Johnson could be called upon for the already struggling running game.
Against Indiana, two starting offensive linemen, including tackle Dawand Jones, were questionable at the start of the game and didn't play.
So who will start the for the Buckeyes this week? Here's a look at the possible depth chart against Maryland.
A quick look at the Ohio State roster, depth chart vs. Maryland
Coach: Ryan Day
Fourth full season
44-4 overall
Projected Ohio State depth chart: offense
OFFENSE
Ohio State offensive coordinator: Kevin Wilson
POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR
LT;77;Paris Johnson Jr.;6-6;310;Jr.
;65;Zen Michalski;6-7;310;r-Fr.
LG;74;Donovan Jackson;6-4;300;r-Fr.
;66;Enokk Vimahi;6-4;310;r-Fr.
C;53;Luke Wypler;6-3;300;r-So.
;78;Jakob James;6-5;295;r-So.
RG;55;Matt Jones;6-4;315;Gr.
;67;Tegra Tshabola;6-6;330;Fr.
RT;79;Dawand Jones;6-8;359;Sr.
;70;Josh Fryar;6-6;320;r-So.
TE;8;Cade Stover;6-4;255;r-Jr.
;34;Mitch Rossi;6-1;250;Sr.
WRX;18;Marvin Harrison Jr.;6-4;205;r-Fr.
;9;Jayden Ballard;6-2;196;r-Fr.
WRZ;4;Julian Fleming;6-2;205;Jr.
;10;Xavier Johnson;6-2;215;Gr
;13;Kaleb Brown;5-10;197;Fr.
QB;7;C.J. Stroud;6-3;218;r-So.
;6;Kyle McCord;6-3;222;r-Fr.
RB;3;Miyan Williams;5-9;225;r-So.
;5;Dallan Hayden;5-10;195;Fr.
Projected Ohio State depth chart: defense
Ohio State defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles
POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR
DE;44;J.T. Tuimoloau;6-4;270;r-Fr.
;33;Jack Sawyer;6-4;267;r-Fr.
NT;51;Mike Hall Jr.;6-2;290;r-Fr.
;86;Jerron Cage;6-2;305;r-Sr.
DT;6;Taron Vincent;6-2;300;Gr.
;91;Tyleik Williams;6-3;318;r-Fr.
JACK;9;Zach Harrison;6-6;272;Sr.
;8;Javontae Jean-Baptiste;6-5;249;Gr.
WLB;22;Steele Chambers;6-1;232;r-Jr.
;30;Cody Simon;6-2;239;Jr.
MLB;35;Tommy Eichenberg;6-2;239;r-Jr.
;21;Palaie Gaoteote IV;6-2;245;Sr.
CB;5;Denzel Burke;6-1;190;r-Fr.
;7;Jordan Hancock;6-1;185;r-Fr.
FS;14;Ronnie Hickman;6-1;207;r-Jr.
;37;Kye Stokes;6-1;190;Fr.
BS;12;Lathan Ransom;6-1;207;Jr.
;41;Josh Proctor;6-2;205;Sr.
CB;26;Cam Brown;6-0;192;Gr.
;4;JK Johnson;6-0;179;r-Fr.
NB;15;Tanner McCalister;5-11;195;Gr.
;13;Cameron Martinez;5-10;190;r-So.
Projected OSU depth chart: special teams
POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR
PK;95;Noah Ruggles;6-2;190;Gr.
;98;Jake Seibert;6-1;205;r-So.
KO;38;Jayden Fielding;6-0;175;Fr.
;95;Noah Ruggles;6-2;190;Gr.
P;29;Jesse Mirco;6-4;220;r-Fr.
;96;Michael O’Shaughnessy;6-3;208;Sr.
LS;94;Mason Arnold;6-0;228;r-Fr.
;48;Max Lomonico;6-3;225;r-Fr.
H;29;Jesse Mirco;6-4;220;r-Fr.
;96;Michael O’Shaughnessy;6-3;208;Sr.
KR;10;Xavier Johnson;6-2;215;r-Sr.
PR;12;Emeka Egbuka;6-1;205;r-Fr.
Ohio State football stats 2022
SCORING
#table
Ohio State:145;96;122;105
Opponents;48;50;13;45
#table
OSU total: 468/ Avg.: 46.8
opp total: 156/ Avg.: 15.6
PER-GAME AVERAGES
Rushing: 207.9
Passing: 294.0
vs. rush: 110.3
vs. pass: 161.2
FIRST DOWNS
Rushing: 92
Passing: 127
Penalty: 18
vs. rush: 54
vs. pass: 68
vs. penalty: 13
CONVERSIONS
3rd down: 58-123 (47.2 pct)
4th down: 12-15 (80.0 pct)
vs. 3rd down: 41-147 (27.9 pct)
vs. 4th down: 6-22 (27.3 pct)
PENALTIES
OSU: 49-412 (41.2 avg)
OPP: 51-418 (41.8 avg)
RED ZONE PCT
Scores: 47-49 (95.9 pct)
Touchdowns: 40-49 (81.6 pct)
OPP scores: 15-17 (88.2 pct)
OPP TDs: 10-17 (58.8 pct)
ATTENDANCE AVG
OSU: 104,359
OPP: 74,672
Ohio State football stats: Team leaders
Rushing: Miyan Williams, 117-783 (6.7 avg) 13 TD; TreVeyon Henderson, 96-552 (5.8 avg) 6 TD; Dallan Hayden, 73-357 (4.9 avg) 2 TD; Xavier Johnson, 4-94 (23.5 avg); C.J. Stroud, 29-83 (2.9 avg); Emeka Egbuka, 8-80 (10.0 avg) 2 TD; TC Caffey, 10-66 (6.6 avg) 1 TD
Passing: C.J. Stroud, 186 of 277 (67.1 pct) 2,750 yds, 34 TD; Kyle McCord, 16-20 (80.0 pct) 190 yds, 1 TD
Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr., 60-969 (16.2 avg) 11 TD; Emeka Egbuka, 51-832 (16.3 avg) 8 TD; Cade Stover, 29-366 (12.6 avg) 5 TD; Julian Fleming, 22-385 (17.5 avg) 6 TD; Jayden Ballard, 8-155 (19.4 avg) 1 TD; Xavier Johnson, 7-95 (13.6 avg) 1 TD; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 5-43 (8.6 avg)
Kick scoring: Noah Ruggles, 9-11 FG, 63-63 XP (90 pts)
Tackles: Tommy Eichenberg, 92 (57 solo); Steele Chambers, 62 (37); Lathan Ransom, 54 (35); Ronnie Hickman, 41 (19); Cody Simon, 31 (15); Denzel Burke, 22 (15); J.T. Tuimoloau, 22 (12); Zach Harrison, 21 (12); Taron Vincent, 19 (8); Tyleik Williams, 19 (9); Jakailin Johnson, 19 (15); Josh Proctor, 19 (12); Jack Sawyer, 19 (8)
Interceptions-yds: Tanner McCalister, 3-41; J.T. Tuimoloau, 2-16; Tommy Eichenberg, 1-15; Steele Chambers, 1-12; Ronnie Hickman, 1-8; Zach Harrison, 1-2; Lathan Ransom, 1-0
Sacks-yds lost: Mike Hall Jr., 4.5-39; Javontae Jean-Baptiste, 3.5-19; Jack Sawyer, 3.5-18; J.T. Tuimoloau, 2.5-19; Tommy Eichenberg, 2.5-12; Jerron Cage, 1.5-8; Steele Chambers, 1.5-11; Lathan Ramsom, 1.5-11; Ryan Turner, 1-6; Cody Simon, 1-6; Zach Harrison, 1-4; Tyleik Williams, 1-2; Ty Hamilton, 0.5-3; Caden Curry, 0.5-0
Punting: Jesse Mirco, 36 att, 45.9 avg, 18 i20; Michael O'Shaughnessy, 1 att, 41.0 avg. Opponents: 63 att, 44.0 avg, 19 i20.
Kick returns: Xavier Johnson, 4 ret, 98 yds (24.5 avg); Chip Trayanum, 3 ret, 29 yds (9.7 avg); Emeka Egbuka, 1 ret, 25 yds; Jayden Ballard 1 ret, 0 yds
Punt returns: Emeka Egbuka, 11-75 (6.8 avg), Jayden Ballard, 1-14; Jakailin Johnson, 1-0; Reis Stocksdale, 2-(-1)
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football roster, OSU depth chart vs Maryland