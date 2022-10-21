Who's starting for the Buckeyes? The Ohio State football depth chart, roster vs. Iowa

The Ohio State Buckeyes return to action for the first time in two weeks on Saturday as the No. 2 team in the country hosts Iowa at Ohio Stadium.

The matchup is a classic on paper as the nation's No.1 offense (Ohio State) faces the nation's No.1 defense (Iowa). And while Halloween won't be here for another week, the Buckeyes offense could be even scarier against Iowa.

Coming off the bye week, Ohio State could get Jaxon Smith-Njigba, one of the best receivers from 2021 who has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury, back as well as running back Miyan Williams, who missed the Michigan State game.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Iowa:What channel is the Ohio State game on? How to watch OSU Buckeyes football vs. Iowa

Steele Chambers:Inside Steele Chambers' position switch that bolstered Ohio State football's defense

Or in other words, the Buckeyes vaunted offense just may be as healthy as they have been all year.

Defensively, Ohio State's banged-up secondary also took advantage of the bye week. Here's a look at the depth chart and roster for the Buckeyes against the Hawkeyes.

A quick look at the Ohio State roster, depth chart vs. Iowa

Coach: Ryan Day

Fourth full season

40-4 overall

Projected Ohio State depth chart: offense

OFFENSE

Ohio State offensive coordinator: Kevin Wilson

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

LT;77;Paris Johnson Jr.;6-6;310;Jr.

;65;Zen Michalski;6-7;310;r-Fr.

LG;74;Donovan Jackson;6-4;300;r-Fr.

;66;Enokk Vimahi;6-4;310;r-Fr.

C;53;Luke Wypler;6-3;300;r-So.

;78;Jakob James;6-5;295;r-So.

RG;55;Matt Jones;6-4;315;Gr.

;67;Tegra Tshabola;6-6;330;Fr.

RT;79;Dawand Jones;6-8;359;Sr.

;70;Josh Fryar;6-6;320;r-So.

TE;8;Cade Stover;6-4;255;r-Jr.

;34;Mitch Rossi;6-1;250;Sr.

WRX;18;Marvin Harrison Jr.;6-4;205;r-Fr.

;10;Xavier Johnson;6-2;215;Gr

WRZ;4;Julian Fleming;6-2;205;Jr.

;9;Jayden Ballard;6-2;196;r-Fr.

WRSL;2;Emeka Egbuka;6-1;205;r-Fr.

;87;Reis Stocksdale;5-9;188;r-Fr.

QB;7;C.J. Stroud;6-3;218;r-So.

;6;Kyle McCord;6-3;222;r-Fr.

RB;32;TreVeyon Henderson;5-10;214;r-Fr.

;3;Miyan Williams;5-9;225;r-So.

Story continues

Projected Ohio State depth chart: defense

Ohio State defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

DE;44;J.T. Tuimoloau;6-4;270;r-Fr.

;8;Javontae Jean-Baptiste;6-5;249;Gr.

NT;6;Taron Vincent;6-2;300;Gr.

;86;Jerron Cage;6-2;305;r-Sr.

DT;51;Mike Hall Jr.;6-2;290;r-Fr.

;58;Ty Hamilton;6-3;294;r-So.

JACK;9;Zach Harrison;6-6;272;Sr.

;33;Jack Sawyer;6-4;267;r-Fr.

WLB;22;Steele Chambers;6-1;232;r-Jr.

;30;Cody Simon;6-2;239;Jr.

MLB;35;Tommy Eichenberg;6-2;239;r-Jr.

;19;Chip Trayanum;5-11;230;Jr.

CB;5;Denzel Burke;6-1;190;r-Fr.

;18;Jyaire Brown;5-11;180;Fr.

FS;14;Ronnie Hickman;6-1;207;r-Jr.

;2;Kourt Williams II;6-1;220;r-So.

BAN;12;Lathan Ransom;6-1;207;Jr.

;41;Josh Proctor;6-2;205;Sr.

CB;26;Cam Brown;6-0;192;Gr.

;29;Ryan Turner;5-11;188;Fr.

NB;15;Tanner McCalister;5-11;195;Gr.

;4;JK Johnson;6-0;179;r-Fr.

Projected OSU depth chart: special teams

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

PK;95;Noah Ruggles;6-2;190;Gr.

;98;Jake Seibert;6-1;205;r-So.

KO;38;Jayden Fielding;6-0;175;Fr.

;95;Noah Ruggles;6-2;190;Gr.

P;29;Jesse Mirco;6-4;220;r-Fr.

;96;Michael O’Shaughnessy;6-3;208;Sr.

LS;42;Bradley Robinson;6-1;230;Gr.

;94;Mason Arnold;6-0;228;r-Fr.

H;29;Jesse Mirco;6-4;220;r-Fr.

;96;Michael O’Shaughnessy;6-3;208;Sr.

KR;19;Chip Trayanum;5-11;230;Jr.

PR;12;Emeka Egbuka;6-1;205;r-Fr.

Ohio State football stats 2022

SCORING

#table

Ohio State:98;69;84;42

Opponents;27;33;13;21

#table

OSU total: 293 / Avg.: 48.8

Opp total: 94 / Avg.: 15.7

PER-GAME AVERAGES

Rushing: 228.0

Passing: 315.7

vs. rush: 93.2

vs. pass: 160.3

FIRST DOWNS

Rushing: 64

Passing: 81

Penalty: 15

vs. rush: 27

vs. pass: 37

vs. penalty: 11

CONVERSIONS

3rd down: 40-69 (58.0 pct)

4th down: 6-6 (100.0 pct)

vs. 3rd down: 22-81 (27.2 pct)

vs. 4th down: 2-8 (25.0 pct)

PENALTIES

OSU: 30-282 (47.0 avg)

OPP: 36-310 (51.7 avg)

RED ZONE PCT

Scores: 29-29 (100.0 pct)

Touchdowns: 27-29 (93.1 pct)

OPP scores: 10-11 (90.9 pct)

OPP TDs: 5-11 (45.5 pct)

ATTENDANCE AVG

OSU: 104,355

OPP: 69,250

Ohio State football stats: Team leaders

Rushing: Miyan Williams, 64-497 (7.8 avg) 8 TD; TreVeyon Henderson, 69-436 (6.3 avg) 4 TD; Dallan Hayden, 52-250 (4.8 avg) 1 TD; TC Caffey, 10-66 (6.6 avg) 1 TD

Passing: C.J. Stroud, 113 of 160 (70.6 pct) 1,737 yds, 24 TD; Kyle McCord, 12-16 (75.0 pct) 157 yds, 1 TD

Receiving: Emeka Egbuka, 35-655 (18.7 avg) 6 TD; Marvin Harrison Jr., 31-536 (17.3 avg) 9 TD; Cade Stover, 16-206 (12.9 avg) 2 TD; Julian Fleming, 15-222 (14.8 avg) 5 TD; Jayden Ballard, 7-131 (18.7 avg) 1 TD; Xavier Johnson, 5-48 (9.6 avg) 1 TD

Kick scoring: Noah Ruggles, 2-3 FG, 41-41 XP (47 pts)

Tackles: Tommy Eichenberg, 50 (28 solo); Steele Chambers 31 (18); Ronnie Hickman, 23 (10); Lathan Ransom, 21 (11); Cody Simon, 20 (9); Josh Proctor, 14 (9); Mike Hall Jr., 13 (8); Jakailin Johnson, 11 (9); Jack Sawyer, 11 (5); Javontae Jean-Baptiste, 11 (6); DeaMonte Trayanum, 11 (7)

Interceptions-yds: Tanner McCalister 1-30; Steele Chambers, 1-12; Ronnie Hickman, 1-8; Lathan Ransom, 1-0

Sacks-yds lost: Mike Hall Jr., 4.5-39; Javontae Jean-Baptiste, 2-13; Tommy Eichenberg, 2.5-12; Jack Sawyer, 2-7; Steele Chambers, 1-7; Jerron Cage, 1-7; Ryan Turner, 1-6

Punting: Jesse Mirco, 18 att, 44.8 avg, 10 i20. Opponents: 39 att, 44.6 avg, 12 i20.

Kick returns: DeaMonte Trayanum, 3 ret, 29 yds (9.7 avg); Emeka Egbuka, 1 ret, 25 yds; Jayden Ballard 1 ret, 0 yds

Punt returns: Emeka Egbuka, 6-35 (5.8 avg), Jayden Ballard, 1-14; Jakailin Johnson, 1-0

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football roster and depth chart vs. Iowa