Who's running the offense?

Aug. 13—Illinois' training camp quarterback competition has yet to be resolved. At least officially. (Luke Altmyer's the guy). Illinois' 12 opponents are essentially settled at that position, and beat writer Scott Richey has the breakdown on each opposing quarterback on the 2023 schedule:

Dequan Finn, Toledo

Finn wound up on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list heading into the 2023 season after throwing for 2,269 yards and 23 touchdowns and leading the Rockets to a MAC title last year. The Detroit native is entering his third season as Toledo's starter and has nearly three times as many career touchdowns (41) as interceptions (14).

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Back tightness sidelined Daniels at the beginning of last week. It's not a long-term issue, but it's notable given a shoulder injury last year cost him four games and derailed a breakout season both personally and for the Jayhawks as a team. Daniels ultimately put up 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State coach James Franklin was quick to point out at Big Ten media day that the Nittany Lions have a quarterback competition every season. Not sure who Sean Clifford was competing with last year. There was a competition this season, though, but Allar has emerged as the frontrunner after backing up Clifford in 2022 as a true freshman.

Casey Thompson, Florida Atlantic

New coach Tom Herman clearly didn't like what he inherited after N'Kosi Perry exhausted his eligibility. The Owls brought in three transfers in Thompson (Nebraska), Daniel Richardson (Central Michigan) and Ben Ballard (Texas). Thompson threw for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Cornhuskers in 2022.

Hudson Card, Purdue

Card was on Illinois' transfer radar, too, but former Illini defensive coordinator and first-year Purdue coach Ryan Walters got the Texas transfer to pick the Boilermakers instead this offseason. Card started the 2021 season as QB1 for the Longhorns before Thompson took over, and he filled in as starter for three games in 2022 when Quinn Ewers was hurt.

Jeff Sims, Nebraska

Thompson didn't enter the transfer portal until after spring ball in Lincoln, Neb. A spring he spent competing with Sims. The latter, a Georgia Tech transfer, will give Nebraska fans a familiar look. Sims passed for 4,464 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Tagovailoa enters his fourth season with the Terrapins with elevated expectations. Probably should given what the one-time Alabama backup has accomplished as Maryland's starter for coach Mike Locksley. Tagovailoa topped 3,000 passing yards the last two seasons and threw 44 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions.

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

The Badgers certainly picked the right quarterback if their intention is to throw out the old Wisconsin playbook and sling it more with new coach Luke Fickell in charge. Mordecai will run coordinator Phil Longo's "Air Raid" offense after the Texas native completed 596 of 897 passes for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions the last two seasons at SMU.

Athan Kaliakmanis, Minnesota

The rest of the Big Ten would probably say five years of Tanner Morgan starting was enough. The Gophers probably wouldn't have minded extending his eligibility even further. With Morgan finally out of eligibility, though, the reins of the Minnesota offense have been handed to Kaliakmanis, who at least filled in last year when Morgan was hurt.

Tayven Jackson, Indiana

Hoosiers fans will probably split the coming season half hoping Jackson works out and half longing for Michael Penix Jr. (now a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate at Washington). Jackson, the younger brother of former IU hoops star Trayce Jackson-Davis, attempted four passes in three games last year at Tennessee.

Cade McNamara, Iowa

McNamara arrives from Michigan to save the Iowa offense — and embattled, beleaguered (and probably desperate) offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's job beyond the 2023 season. McNamara lost the Wolverines' early season quarterback competition last year to J.J. McCarthy, but did throw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

Ben Bryant, Northwestern

Think the well-traveled Bryant might have wanted a redo after transferring to Northwestern this offseason? That was before the program imploded around a hazing scandal that cost coach Pat Fitzgerald his job. Bryant, who had stops at Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati again, at least gives the Wildcats program a valid option after last year's struggles.