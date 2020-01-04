Who's in? Report shows Rivera hiring new coaches, booting some Redskins favorites

The Redskins moved fast to hire Ron Rivera, and the new head coach is moving quick to assemble his staff. It helps that most of his former assistant coaches from the Panthers are available.

Rivera will bring in John Matsko to coach the offensive line and Jim Hostler to coach wide receivers, The Athletic Carolina has reported. It was already clear that former interim head coach Bill Callahan would not be back with the Redskins to coach the offensive line, but the Hostler move means the end for Ike Hilliard as Redskins receivers coach. He had been with the Redskins since 2014.

More reports show that Rivera could bring in Sam Mills III to coach the defensive line, the son of former Panthers linebacker legend Sam Mills. If Mills joins the staff would formally boot out the team's most beloved former assistant coach in Jim Tomsula.

Expect Rivera to bring in a number of Panthers assistants, as that staff will largely be turned over as Carolina searches for their new head coach and in many ways, a new identity. New owner David Tepper is looking to put his stamp on the organization this offseason.

The Redskins already officially named Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator and the team could announce a number of other official hires next week. Don't expect any official word this weekend though.

Perhaps the biggest question remaining for the Redskins coaching staff is what happens at offensive coordinator. Incumbent playcaller Kevin O'Connell has met with Rivera, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Washington, and is under contract with the team for another season. Some expect O'Connell to return and continue to work with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but that's not a given.

O'Connell will have options around the league, as will Rivera. In fact, Rivera already brought in Scott Turner for an interview. Turner served as quarterbacks coach in Carolina, a role he could take in Washington. But Turner also got experience as offensive coordinator with the Panthers, ironically, after Rivera was fired in December. Turner's father Norv also coached the Redskins for nearly a decade in the 1990s.

Rivera found a lot of success with the Carolina Panthers. It looks like he's trying to replicate it in Washington.

