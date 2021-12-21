Who's playing for Bears? Guide to 9 new players on active roster

Guide to 9 new players on Bears active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have been decimated by both injuries and COVID-19 over the past several weeks, so you may find yourself asking, “Who’s that guy?” after any particular play. If you don’t want to google a bunch of names throughout the game, here’s a handy guide of the nine players the Bears activated before Monday Night Football against the Vikings.

GERMAIN IFEDI - RIGHT TACKLE - NO. 74

Ifedi started the first five games of the season at right tackle for the Bears, before hurting his knee against the Raiders. He makes his return in relief of Larry Borom.

THOMAS GRAHAM JR. - DEFENSIVE BACK - NO. 27

Graham was a Bears sixth-round pick in the most recent NFL draft. He’s spent the entire year on the practice squad, but could get some playing time against the Vikings with numerous defensive backs sidelined on Monday.

DAZZ NEWSOME - WIDE RECEIVER - NO. 83

Another sixth-round draft pick from the 2021 draft. Newsome has also spent the entire season on the practice squad, but could get playing time with Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin on the shelf.

NSIMBA WEBSTER - WIDE RECEIVER/RETURN SPECIALIST - NO. 15

The Bears claimed Webster off waivers from the 49ers back in September, hoping he would bolster the return game. However he was benched and eventually replaced by Jakeem Grant.

DEE VIRGIN - DEFENSIVE BACK - NO. 30

Virgin was signed to the Bears practice squad in early December. He spent three seasons with the Lions, playing in 21 games and has one forced fumble.

MICHAEL JOSEPH - DEFENSIVE BACK - NO. 31

Joseph joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but has never played in an NFL game. He’s hopped on and off the Bears practice squad for several seasons.

THAKARIUS “BOPETE” KEYES - DEFENSIVE BACK - NO. 39

Keyes was drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He played in eight games last season, earning one start. But the Colts claimed him off of waivers at the start of this season. He played four games for Indianapolis before he was cut in November.

CHARLES SNOWDEN - LINEBACKER - NO. 49

The Bears signed Snowden as an undrafted free agent back in May. He made his NFL debut last week against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

LACALE LONDON - DEFENSIVE END - NO. 63

London joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s yet to make his NFL debut.

