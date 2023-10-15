Advertisement

‘Who's number … ?' Here are the player numbers for the Blackhawks

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read
'Who's number … ?' Here are the player numbers for the Blackhawks

We get it.

The Blackhawks haven't made the playoffs over the last three seasons. It's understandable to tune out while the Hawks try to piece it back together.

But, alas, you've heard 18-year-old sensation Connor Bedard is playing in Chicago. And now, you're back to watching every Hawks game of the season. But wait, who are the other players?

Here is the roster and player numbers for the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks:

Player

#

Position

Shoots

Experience

Seth Jones

4

D

R

10

Connor Murphy

5

D

R

10

Ryan Donato

8

C

L

6

Taylor Raddysh

11

RW

R

2

Boris Katchouk

14

LW

L

2

Jason Dickinson

16

C

L

8

Nick Foligno

17

LW

L

16

Nikita Zaitsev

22

D

R

7

Philipp Kurashev

23

C

L

3

Jarred Tinordi

25

D

L

8

Lukas Reichel

27

LW

L

2

Colton Dach

28

C

L

R

Petr Mrazek

34

G

L

11

Luke Philp

39

C

R

R

Arivd Soderblom

40

G

L

2

Colin Blackwell

43

C

R

5

Wyatt Kaiser

44

D

L

1

Reese Johnson

52

C

R

3

Kevin Korchinski

55

D

L

R

MacKenzie Entwistle

58

RW

R

3

Samuel Savoie

67

LW

L

R

Cole Guttman

70

C

R

1

Taylor Hall

71

LW

L

13

Alex Vlasic

72

D

L

2

Andreas Athanasiou

89

C

L

8

Tyler Johnson

90

C

R

11

Corey Perry

94

RW

R

18

Connor Bedard

98

C

R

R

