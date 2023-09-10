Who's the new No. 2 in this week's South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 Rankings?

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (2-1; previous ranking 1) – Demere White ran 13 times for 77 yards and 2 scores as the Thunderbolts took down Williamstown 26-12 on Friday. Lotzeir Brooks had 4 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Jacob Zamot was 13-of-28 for 197 yards and a TD and Ta’Ron Haile added a pick-6.

2. Mainland (3-0; 3) – The Mustangs haven’t allowed a point in 11 quarters as they recorded their second straight shutout with a 32-0 triumph over Oakcrest on Friday. On offense, Cohen Cook rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Stephen Ordille and Rocco DeBiaso also crossed the goal line on the ground and John Franchini connected with Jamie Tyson for a TD.

3. St. Augustine (2-1; 8) – The Hermits’ defense was excellent in a 3-0 shutout of Cherokee on Friday night. It was the first time the Marlton squad had been shut out since a 21-0 loss to Seneca on Thanksgiving in 2006, a span of 173 games, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Linebacker Julian Giambuzzi led the way with 10 solo tackles and an interception while Matt Bonczek and Ugo Nwotite both had sacks. Antonio Freund tallied the lone points with a 25-yard field goal in the opening quarter and Julian Turney had 27 carries for 138 yards.

4. Shawnee (3-0; 5) – Shawnee scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Lenape 27-23 on Friday. Quarterback Joe Papa was 10-of-17 for 132 yards and 2 TDs and ran 19 times for 168 yards and 2 more scores. His 21-yard touchdown pass to Liam Gilmore with 6:46 left was the difference.

5. Camden (2-1; 6) – The Panthers built a 40-point halftime lead and cruised to a 52-6 win over Sterling on Friday. Judah Anthony had 11 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown and Nasere Blakney and Jaythan Candalario also got into the end zone on the ground. Candalario was 6-of-10 passing for 102 yards, 2 TDs and a pick, his scores going to D’hani Cobbs and Ceshaan Collins. Cobbs had 4 grabs for 83 yards. Braheem Long added a kickoff return score and a fumble-recovery touchdown, Azir Lee had a pick-6 and Blakney had 7 tackles, 2 for loss, and a forced fumble.

6. Cherokee (2-1; 4) – Cherokee’s defense matched St. Augustine for the most part in the 3-0 setback Friday, limiting the Hermits to 169 yards (Cherokee had 165). The orange and white have given up just 29 points in three games this season despite playing three teams ranked in the Top 12 of the Mean 15 (Winslow, Hammonton and St. Augustine).

7. Winslow (2-1; 7) – Cam Miller was sensational as he hauled in 8 catches for 173 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left, as the Eagles upset former No. 2 Delsea 28-13 on Friday, snapping the Crusaders’ 23-game regular-season winning streak. Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker shined, completing 16-of-22 passes for 300 yards and 3 scores, and sophomore receiver Nyqir Helton had 4 grabs for 106 yards and 2 TDs. The defense, led by Jalen McCain and Rob Carstarphen, held Delsea to its lowest point total since a 30-13 setback to Cedar Creek in the South Jersey Group 3 final in 2021.

8. Delsea (1-1; 2) – The Crusaders suffered their first regular-season loss since dropping their 2020 opener to Millville. Daniel Russo had 29 carries for 141 yards and 2 scores and produced a team-high 9 tackles.

9. Atlantic City (3-0; 9) – The Vikings improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011 with a 50-13 victory over Absegami on Friday. Quarterback Joe Lyons was 16-of-24 with 218 yards and 5 touchdowns, and had 3 carries for 35 yards and a score. Sah’nye Degraffenreidt had 4 catches for 61 yards and 2 TDs, Raul Cabrera had 3 grabs for 55 yards and a touchdown, Mikel Jones brought in 4 receptions for 62 yards and a score and John Taylor also snagged a touchdown. Dre Rooks had 11 carries for 164 yards and a TD.

10. Woodbury (2-0; 10) – Dante Viccharelli was on point Saturday, completing 15-of-17 passes for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns during a 48-6 win over Penns Grove. Viccharelli’s four TD passes matched the school record held by Bryan Johnson and Andre Parker, Langerman said. Viccharelli also had 35 yards rushing and a score. Marquis Taylor had 5 grabs for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns, Jaylen Johnson had 6 receptions for 68 yards and 2 scores and Anthony Reagan Jr. had 15 carries for 190 yards and 2 TDs.

11. Cedar Creek (3-0; 11) – Billy Smith was 16-of-20 for 362 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception and ran 9 times for 40 yards and 2 more TDs as the Pirates held off Ocean City 33-25 on Friday. Alim Parks brought in 5 grabs for 128 yards and 2 scores and added a pick on defense, Darius Benjamin had 4 receptions for 147 yards, Aamir Dunbar ran 22 times for 99 yards and a TD and Mande Pettiford had 8 tackles, 2 for loss, and 1.5 sacks on defense.

12. Hammonton (2-1; 12) – Kenny Smith had 21 carries for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Blue Devils bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 26-12 win over Highland on Friday. Quarterback Drew Craig threw touchdowns to both Josh Camargo and Joey Gillen.

13. Eastside (2-1; 13) – The Tigers won a 14-6, triple-overtime battle with Pennsauken Friday night as Nazir Flack connected with Will Love for the decisive score. Scott Freeman sealed the victory with an interception. Flack also threw a touchdown to Fatim Diggs while Jules Dominguez and Montell Anderson recorded picks too.

14. Timber Creek (3-0; NR) – Matt Kelly’s 25-yard field goal with 23 seconds left lifted the Chargers to a 16-14 upset of former No. 14 Willingboro on Friday night. Quarterback Reilly Hoffacker finished 12-of-24 passing for 139 yards and 2 TDs, one each to Karon Brookins and Marcus Upton. Amir Reason-Dallas posted a team-high 12 tackles as Timber Creek started 3-0 for the second consecutive campaign.

15. Seneca (2-0; NR) – Zac Fearon had 13 carries for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns to power the Golden Eagles to a 40-0 victory over Triton on Friday. Quarterback Anthony Tirico was 7-of-8 passing for 167 yards and a TD and Jason Sheairs had 3 catches for 129 yards and a score. Jamar Warthen and Carter Applegate added rushing touchdowns.

