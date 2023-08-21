Who's No. 1? Power ranks of the Big 12 and Mid-Illini high school football teams

We named Peoria's high school football players to watch this season over the course of the last few weeks. We then took a look at the Big 12 and Mid-Illini conference races.

Now, it's time to rank the teams.

Here are the preseason power rankings for the 2023 season, including big-school teams in those two conferences. Last season's records are in parentheses.

All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Peoria-area high school football for 2023

The 2022 Class 5A runner-up will be ready for another run to state, using coach Tim Thornton's offense and veteran play by quarterback Tino Gist.

This will be the final run for the Panthers under coach Darrell Crouch, who will use the signature defense led by Jase Harlan and Carter Prina. They're the predicted Mid-Illini Conference champions.

3. Dunlap (5-5)

Playoff appearances — seven in a row — have become the standard with coach Brett Cazalet at the helm and two sophomore QBs Mack Sutter and John Bargen ready to go.

High school sports newsletter: Sign up here for the Journal Star's new weekly newsletter

Peoria Notre Dame's Jack Hanley tries to get through the Richwoods defense in the first half Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Dozer Park.

Coach Pat Armstrong and the Irish have an experienced squad with running back Jack Hanley and lineman Mike McLaughlin that will give PND a great chance to compete in the Big 12 Conference.

Some of coach Jared Grebner's personnel may have changed with new QB Nick Rhoades and RB Mark Frederick, but making the playoffs remains the objective.

A strong defense led by Darrin Dussett and TJ Smith will keep the Knights and coach Jim Ulrich in every game, looking to secure their first playoff berth since 2017.

Morton's Jude Hart (7) runs behind lineman Josh Hitz (51) as Richwoods' Kaizon Davis pursues in the second half Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in Morton.

New coach Adam O'Neill will have the Potters playing tough defense with Conner Wagner and Noah Losey leading the charge against a difficult early-season schedule.

Seniors will play heavily into the Rockets' success in 2023 with coach Jeff Schmider welcoming a slew of veterans back led by QB Caleb Bieneman, RB Izzy Aguilar-Nunez and WR Chase Harper.

Graduation hit the Dragons and coach Doug Nutter hard, but there's a great deal of optimism with standout returners Blayne Thomas and Jace Hackman anchoring the lines.

Moms tackling sons: Inside a Washington football tradition that became a viral sensation

New Manual High School head coach Dennis Bailey gives directions during the 7-on-7 football camp Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Washington Community High School.

This will be a very fun offense to watch under coach Dennis Bailey with London Tolliver moving to QB, while Namolos Thompson should be a load at RB.

11. Canton (2-7)

The Little Giants and coach Nick Wright have a test right out of the gate, visiting Eureka with WR Korbin Woerly, RB Sam Parry and LB Wyatt Calvert leading the charge.

With QB Andrew Kaufmann and WR Joseph Clark, EP gets an opportunity to start 2-0 under coach Dustin Jefferson with games against Streator and Aurora Central Catholic.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2023 football preseason power rankings: Top teams in Big 12, Mid-Illini