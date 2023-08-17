Who's No.1? The Arizona Republic's preseason 2023 high school football 5A Top 10 teams

The Arizona Republic is releasing its 2023 preseason high school football rankings this week, one conference at a time, starting with 8-man, 1A. Games start this week for the small schools in the 1A, 2A and 3A conferences. The big schools get going next week.

Desert Mountain fans celebrate a touchdown against the Higley Knights at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale on Dec. 2, 2022.

The Republic's 5A preseason Top 10

1. Scottsdale Desert Mountain

If QB Brady McDonough can stay healthy for a whole season, there is no reason to not believe the Wolves can make an Open push with two-way stars Dylan Tapley (wide receiver/safety), Dillon Hipp (tight end/defensive end), Tony Cumberland (offensive/defensive line) and Santana Wilson (cornerback/running back) making big-time impacts, along with wide receiver Jack Feeburg. This is coach Conrad Hamilton's best team after two straight years of 5A semifinals heartbreak.

2. Goodyear Desert Edge

The Carter twins, co-head coaches Marcus and Mark, are sitting on a gold mine in the West Valley with double-digit future Division I talent and a defense that should be as good as any in the state. This is an Open Division-caliber team, led by cornerback Aundre Gibson, edge rusher Deshawn Warner and linebacker/safety Jonathan Kamara, all committed to Big 12's Kansas.

3. Scottsdale Notre Dame

This team has The Republic's No. 1-ranked Dynamic Duo in QB Noah Trigueros and WR Cooper Perry, who should pick up where they left off last season when they hooked up 20 times for TDs.

4. Gilbert Higley

The first half of the season won't look anything like the second half of the season, which will be go-time for the defending 5A champs with QB Luke Haugo unleashed after his transfer move from Phoenix North. They have The Republic's No. 3-rated defensive backs group.

5. Phoenix Sunnyslope

The Vikings are amped up, behind Oregon-commit Luke Moga at QB. He'll have a lot of great receivers and this team will be able to pound the rock, as well, with a strong offensive line. They shocked the state late last season with a win over Desert Mountain. There will be no shocking anybody this year. They're on the map and they're legit.

More football: The Republic's 10 most competitive high school football regions in 2023

6. Phoenix Horizon

They play in one of the most competitive regions in the state with the likes of Desert Mountain, Notre Dame and Higley. The Huskies feel they can hold their own against anybody with an offensive line that rivals Hamilton's.

7. Glendale Cactus

Coach Brian Belles kind of likes being under the radar, but after finishing runner-up in 5A last year, the Cobras again will be a problem for teams, especially with the versatility of speedy wide receiver/cornerback Nikko Boncore, one of the top 2025 prospects in the state.

8. Marana

The Tigers have one of the most dynamic two-way athletes in the state in receiver/defensive back Dezmen Roebuck, but he's got enough talent around him for the well-coached Tigers to make some noise.

9. American Leadership Gilbert North

After winning the 4A title last year, what do the Eagles do for an encore? They try to win it in 5A. After the promotion, there is no back down to anybody, not when you've got two of the state's best receivers in Brandon Phelps and Tyton Slade. If a quarterback emerges, this is a big-time threat.

10. Glendale Apollo

Running back Adam Mohammed, one of the state's most explosive athletes, will run behind the blocks for Matthew Lado and Michael Wadkins and into the playoffs. All three are committed to the University of Arizona.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827.

