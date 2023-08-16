Who's No. 1? The Arizona Republic's 2023 high school football 3A preseason Top 10

The Arizona Republic is releasing its 2023 preseason high school football rankings this week, one conference at a time. Games start this week for the small schools in the 1A, 2A and 3A conferences.

Preseason 3A Top 10 football teams

1. Tucson Sabino

Led by quarterback Cameron Hackworth and the Berryhill brothers -- Shamar and Savaughn -- this has championship season written all over it for the Sabercats.

2. Surprise Paradise Honors

Great dynamic duo in quarterback Gage Baker and Josh Morales, who hope to make history in the fall with the school's first football title. They scrimmaged Sabino last week and have a better idea where they're at.

3. Chandler Valley Christian

They're still a threat to run the table, even with a young but big line, and with sophomore QB Gunnar Link dialing it up. Expect a big year from slot receiver Caleb Lewis, safety/running back Isaiah Anderson, receiver/linebacker Jimmy Twombly and cornerback Will Bastian.

4. Tucson Pusch Ridge

These guys went 11-2 last year and return quarterback Bubba Mustain, who threw for 2,637 yards and 30 TDs and ran for 422 yards and 13 scores last season.

5. Show Low

This team will make a strong push by October to become an explosive team that can be a state title threat coming through a tough region in the White Mountains.

6. Bullhead City Mohave

This team is on everybody's radar with one of the top small-school players in running back/linebacker Jonathan Williams, who was both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year last season in his region.

7. Morenci

Between running back Michael Casillas and defensive end Tristen Sanchez (38 tackles for losses last season), this is a formidable 3A team, after moving up from 2A.

8. Thatcher

The Eagles lost practically all of their offensive firepower from last year's 3A runnerup team, but another green wave will come through and make them a threat to reach the final with junior Brett Jones leading the way.

9. Eagar Round Valley

This team is much improved over last year's 8-4 team that got shut out by Pusch Ridge in the quarterfinals. Top skill guys Ryker Marble and Kyle Clark return.

10. American Leadership West Foothills

Chad Mitton has a good thing going in the short time this school has started a football program. Expect this to be their big breakout year.

