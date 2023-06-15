'Who's next?' 5 recruits who could commit to UCF soon

Business has started to pick up for Big 12 newcomer UCF as it pieces together its 2024 recruiting class.

The Knights secured verbal commitments from three key targets in as many days this past weekend, starting with St. Thomas Aquinas' consensus four-star running back Stacy Gage. They got a boost on the other side of the ball as well, with the additions of Rockledge linebacker DJ McCormick and Germantown (Tenn.) edge rusher DJ Allen.

But it's time to look ahead, and to pose the same question first-year offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw asked in a video Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"UCF in the Big 12. What did you think was going to happen? We are just getting started," he said. "Who's next?"

Let's take a look at five high school recruits — and one recent, notable addition to the NCAA's transfer portal — that could commit to UCF in the days and weeks ahead. The players are listed in alphabetical order.

'Big boom': Germantown pass rusher DJ Allen chooses UCF, bolsters '24 recruiting class

'I get to put on for my city': UCF picks up commitment from Rockledge LB DJ McCormick

'They made me feel like a priority': Stacy Gage, 4-star running back at St. Thomas Aquinas, verbally commits to UCF

Andrew Brinson IV

Andrew Brinson, who now attends Gaither High in Tampa, caught nine touchdowns for Steinbrenner last season.

As UCF and South Florida go their separate ways, expect the Knights to more regularly dip into enemy territory and push for Tampa's top prospects.

Advertisement

Armwood wide receiver Kason Stokes committed in April. Carrollwood Day's duo of wide receiver Bredell Richardson and edge rusher Solomon Williams took official visits June 2-4, as did Tampa Catholic guard Eddy Pierre-Louis and Gaither's multi-purpose threat Brinson.

Recruited at both cornerback and receiver by UCF's staff, Brinson (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) described his trip to Orlando as the "best time of my life" in a recent interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney. He caught 54 passes for 668 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior year at Steinbrenner, and he also brought two kickoffs back for scores.

Brinson could commit as early as next week, following his return from an official visit to Oregon State.

Nehemiah Chandler

Wakulla senior Nehemiah Chandler makes a grab in the endzone during the Leon County Spring Jamboree on May 18, 2023, at Gene Cox Stadium.

A player whose stock has risen among UCF's defensive coaches, Chandler has long considered the Knights one of his top choices.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete transferred to Wakulla from fellow Panhandle contender Munroe. In his junior year, Chandler accumulated 446 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Chandler's future at the next level will likely come at cornerback as he has the desired length and ability to run with outside receivers. He came for an official visit from June 9-11, will make his next stop at Georgia Tech and has scheduled a commitment date of July 2.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr.

UCF's top interior offensive line target, Flynn raved about his trip to UCF at the start of the month.

Advertisement

"Every time I come here, it feels like an official visit," Flynn said. "I got to see what they're offering, got to see the dorms for the first time, and they look real nice. ... It's a family vibe, and they're in the Big 12 now. They're making something real nice here."

The athletic 6-foot-2, 305-pound Flynn is a ferocious finisher on blocks, whether lined up at guard or center for Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. He earned an invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, and he would become the Knights' highest-ranked offensive line commit ever.

Texas A&M looks like UCF's primary competition ahead of a planned July 2 commitment, with Flynn scheduled to visit College Station this weekend. Rivals also reports that Georgia, Oregon and Georgia Tech stand out as potential suitors.

Advertisement

Kylan Fox

Flynn's teammate at Grayson High, Fox tops UCF's board at tight end for this recruiting cycle. He's made several unofficial trips to Orlando, and joined the aforementioned lineman for Bounce House Weekend to kick off a busy month of June.

Fox, listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, spent the previous weekend at Georgia Tech and still has a visit lined up for Florida State. On3 Sports views Florida State as the favorite, but UCF unquestionably made an impression earlier this month.

"It definitely set the bar high," Fox said of his visit. "Now I know what it feels like to be on an official and to be a priority. I know what to look for the rest of the visits."

Advertisement

Should the Knights miss on Fox when he commits July 4, expect them to pivot to Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Tayvion Galloway.

Galloway, who reopened his recruitment Sunday after initially committing to LSU, confirmed plans for an official visit June 16-18 to the News-Journal.

Jashad Presley

An active blitzer, Dr. Phillips safety Presley visited UCF in each of the first two weekends of June, returning on an official from the 9th through the 11th. The 6-foot-2, 211-pounder declared shortly after his second trip to the Bounce House that he would be announcing his college commitment on June 30.

I will be announcing my commitment on June 30th!!! — Jashad Presley (@JashadPresley) June 11, 2023

In five games as a junior for Dr. Phillips, Presley totaled 28 tackles, six TFLs, two sacks and one interception.

Advertisement

Presley is scheduled to visit Georgia Tech before the month ends, and Kentucky, Maryland and Pittsburgh are linked to him as well, but UCF looks like the favorite to retain yet another local standout.

Derrick Leblanc

Derrick LeBlanc goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) college football team holds spring practice outside of Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

News broke late Monday afternoon that Osceola grad Derrick Leblanc would be entering the NCAA's transfer portal less than six months after enrolling at Oklahoma.

Leblanc confirmed On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz's report, citing "unforeseen circumstances back home."

"I had every intention of being a Sooner for life when I committed but due to hardships back home, I have decided to move closer to home," Leblanc wrote in a Twitter post. "I want to thank (head coach Brent) Venables and (defensive line coach Todd) Bates for it all.

Advertisement

"Thank you for everything Sooner Nation. With that being said, I am looking forward to what God has next for me."

Leblanc, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman, was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle. He tallied 11 sacks this past fall for Osceola, playing in the trenches alongside UCF's highest-ranked recruit ever, John Walker.

If Leblanc plans to return closer to home, he could give the Knights an unexpected boost to what was already a stout 2023 defensive line recruiting haul. He'll almost certainly be unable to play as a true freshman, given he would require a waiver since he entered the portal after the spring window closed. Oklahoma hosts UCF in October.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: 5 recruits who could soon join 2024 recruiting class