Who's in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16? March Madness facts through first weekend

It's the fifth time since 1979 that all of the No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seeds reached the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

Regional semifinals are set for Thursday (March 28) and Friday (March 29). Many of the first round's Cinderella stories were sent home in the second round, including Oakland, Duquesne, James Madison, Grand Canyon and Yale.

All three Big East teams that received bids reached the Sweet 16. Houston and Iowa State are representing the Big 12.

What to know about some of the upcoming Sweet 16 matchups:

West No. 6 Clemson and No. 2 Arizona will get the Sweet 16 under way in Los Angeles.

The Tigers and Wildcats will meet Thursday at 7:09 p.m. Eastern on CBS, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the broadcast. The same broadcast team will handle Thursday night's game between West No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 North Carolina, which tips after the conclusion of the first game.

Clemson pulled off the biggest upset of the second round in terms of seeds, knocking off No. 3 Baylor on Sunday.

Clemson is the only No. 6 seed remaining in the tournament. Of the Sweet 16 teams, only No. 11 North Carolina State is seeded lower.

Clemson is one of four ACC teams in the Sweet 16. Arizona is the only Pac-12 representative.

When East No. 5 seed San Diego State faces No. 1 UConn, it will be a rematch of last year's championship game.

The Aztecs and Huskies are scheduled to meet in Boston on Thursday at 7:39 p.m. Eastern on TBS/truTV, with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz on the broadcast. The same team will work the second East region game of the night in Boston, between No. 3 Illinois and No. 2 Iowa State.

On three other occasions, teams have met in an NCAA tournament after facing each other in the previous year's title game:

2007: Florida vs UCLA1991: UNLV vs Duke1962: Cincinnati vs Ohio State

UConn head coach Dan Hurley's reaction to playing Thursday in Boston:

Here's what Dan Hurley said when I informed him when he'd be playing on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/AIG2qxIPwI — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 25, 2024

North Carolina State and Marquette met in the championship game 50 years ago.

The Wolfpack won the 1974 title with a 76-64 win against the Golden Eagles.

In this year's Sweet 16, the only remaining double-digit seed, South No. 11 NC State, will meet No. 2 Marquette in Dallas on Friday at 7:09 p.m. Eastern on CBS, with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast.

In the second round, NC State needed overtime to get past Oakland; Marquette held off a second-half Colorado rally to win by four.

The other early game Friday night is Midwest No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue in Detroit. A 7:39 p.m. tip on TBS/truTV, Gonzaga-Purdue gets a play-by-play/analyst/reporter combo of Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn.

South No. 1 seed Houston gets to play in its home state of Texas.

The Cougars needed overtime to eliminate No. 9 Texas A&M after the Aggies' Andersson Garcia made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation. Houston also became the fifth team (and first since 1987) in NCAA tournament history to win a game despite having four players foul out.

But Houston will play its Sweet 16 game against No. 4 Duke in Dallas on Friday. The CBS broadcast with Eagle, Raftery, Hill and Wolfson will tip after the conclusion of NC State-Marquette.

The late game in Detroit on Friday, Midwest No. 2 Tennessee against No. 3 Creighton, will tip after the conclusion of the Gonzaga-Purdue game, with Catalon, Lappas and Washburn on TBS/truTV.

