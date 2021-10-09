Who's the most exciting team in the NFL after the first four weeks of the season?

In an ever-shifting NFL, entertainment comes in a wide variety of forms.

Many typically associate the notion of fun with a high-flying passing attack led by a star quarterback on an established contender, such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. But there's still plenty of reason to be interested in teams that thrive using different formulas, like the hard-charging Cleveland Browns or the stingy Carolina Panthers. And there's often no better way to pique interest than simply by winning, which the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals have down as the league's lone undefeated team.

No matter the shape or size, the fireworks have plentiful throughout the NFL in the first four weeks of the season.

With that in mind, we asked USA TODAY Sports' NFL reporters, columnists and editors:

Who is the most entertaining team in the NFL through Week 4?

Their answers:

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his touchdown with Max Garcia #73 in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

The Cardinals. And this is all about the most exciting player in the NFL at the moment, Kyler Murray. The moves on this kid are just so ridiculous. But we knew that already. What’s been so evident during the early part of this season is that Murray, in Year 3, is becoming more lethal with experience. This is why he was the top pick in the draft in 2018. Arizona (4-0) off to its best start since 2012 and rolling as the NFL’s only undefeated team, with Murray flourishing as must-see TV. He’s sparked the Cardinals to top 30 points and 400 yards in each outing this season – just the fourth team since the 1970 merger to start with those markers through four games. Murray has completed over 76% of his passes, and the rate is hardly built on quick hitches, swing passes and checkdowns. He’s averaging 9.5 yards per attempt, second only to Russell Wilson. In other words, he’ll heave it on a dime. Now that’s excitement. Despite measuring 5-10, Murray is doing a better job in throwing from the pocket…and when it gets crowded, he escapes to create a pocket elsewhere. He’s accounted for 12 TDs, and this is just the beginning. Yes, the question asked for a “team,” and the Cardinals have a bunch of playmakers to go along with their MVP candidate. DeAndre Hopkins, Chandler Jones, Buddha Baker and crafty vet newcomers A.J. Green and J.J. Watt all bring a certain element of excitement, too. Can they keep it up? Knocking off the Rams for the first time with Murray was a sign. But you know what they say about the NFL: It’s a week-to-week league. Buffalo, Kansas City, Seattle, Cleveland, the LAs and of course Green Bay, with last year’s MVP, Aaron Rodgers, are all poised to excite, too, on any given week.

It’s easily the Cardinals. There are reminiscent of the Kurt Warner Rams and the Greatest Show on Earth…or Turf…or whatever it was. You have to be careful with recency bias but quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the most electric players I’ve seen. There’s a little bit of Vick. A little bit of Peyton. A smidge of Randall Cunningham. Sprinkle in some Aaron Rodgers. If you think that’s hyperbole, you haven’t been watching. This isn’t to say he’s as talented as them. It is that he’s as electric as they are. That entire team is just fun to watch.

The Chargers. They’ve got a young QB and a loaded offense. They’ve got a defense filled with play-makers. They’ve got the young, inspirational head coach. And they continue to turn in impressive performances. First, they beat the Chiefs on the road, and then they knocked off another AFC West foe with an authoritative performance on the national stage. And they haven’t even fully peaked yet.

This Los Angeles Chargers team feels like the one many have been waiting on for a number of years. It all starts with Justin Herbert, who has been far better than even the most optimistic of draft prognosticators could have expected from the quarterback early in his second year. Already equipped with a rare ability to fit passes into tight windows and make throws many other passers wouldn't dare attempt, Herbert could be a fitting nemesis for Patrick Mahomes for years to come. But this is hardly a one-man show, as Mike Williams' breakout campaign has given the Bolts a scintillating receiving corps to go along with electric running back Austin Ekeler and an improved offensive front. Led by pass-rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, the defense has held each one of its opponents thus far to a season low in points. The Chargers deserve to be in prime time more often, but maybe the upcoming stretch - with matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots - will earn them some overdue attention.

