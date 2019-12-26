Who's more important to Patriots in playoffs: Mohamed Sanu or N'Keal Harry?

If the New England Patriots are to make yet another deep playoff run, their offense needs to start playing to its potential.

Two players who will be pivotal to the Patriots' success going forward are veteran Mohamed Sanu and rookie N'Keal Harry. Both wide receivers will be counted on to step up on the big stage when called upon.

But which wideout will be more important to the Patriots in the postseason?

On the latest episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran asked former Patriots backup quarterback Matt Cassel that question. Cassel answered with praise for the 22-year-old:

Right now, I think -- for me, N'Keal Harry is trending upward. He continues to see progress. You can see he's starting to have a little bit more confidence too when he gets out there. And the one thing about him is you can tell that he's got a physical presence about himself. He's strong, he catches the ball, strong when he gets it in his hands. It's hard for people to bring him down. I like the fact that he's kind of given them some sweeps. And even those things, when you hand off the ball to somebody like that, it gets you into the game quicker.

But just because Cassel is more confident in Harry heading into the playoffs doesn't mean he believes Sanu won't make a positive impact.

I'm not writing Sanu off ... They've definitely struggled to get hooked up. I couldn't tell you or put my finger on one thing in particular that really has made a tremendous impact on why they haven't had a ton of success. I don't think it's communication as much as it is just the physical side of it in terms of getting on the same page of throwing and catching. It's that simple. ... I would have thought at this point they would have been further along in terms of him being a guy that's more consistently making plays.

While Sanu has struggled to adjust since being traded to the Patriots in October, there's no doubt he's ready to contribute when it matters most.

Also discussed in the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast are Tom Brady's NFL 100 honor, a preview of this week's Dolphins-Patriots matchup, and the keys to the Patriots' success in the postseason.

Listen to the full episode below:

