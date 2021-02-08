Who's missing from the Cowboys' hype video? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2021 NFL offseason is only hours old, and already has a central theme: big-name quarterbacks heading to new addresses.

The Jared Goff/Matthew Stafford trade agreed to last week got things started with a bang. It seems as though Carson Wentz will be traded any minute now. Texans QB Deshaun Watson has made it clear he wants out of Houston, although team management are insisting he isn’t available.

And now this:

The Cowboys hype video, with the header “Next season starts now,” does not feature Dak Prescott.

There’s no possible way this is an accident. In the video they feature their other main offensive weapons: running back Ezekiel Elliott, as well as receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Heck, even Troy Aikman makes an appearance! But no Dak.

If you remember, Prescott played under the exclusive franchise tag in 2020, but broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in the team’s Week 5 game against the Giants.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said as recently as last month that he wants Prescott to be part of the team’s future, telling 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, “We've got to get it together,” when asked about contract negotiations with his QB.

Maybe this was a shot at Prescott. Maybe this was the team hedging its bets.

Either way, it’s turmoil in Dallas, and we’re here for all of it.