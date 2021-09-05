Who's in left? Twins have a number of options

Sep. 5—At one point this season, the Twins trotted out a guy to center field, Rob Refsnyder, who had played just 14 games professionally at the position. Then they went with a guy, Kyle Garlick, who had no professional experience there. And then a guy, Nick Gordon, who hadn't played outfield since his preteen years went out to patrol center.

This team, one that was once so thin on outfield options — particularly in center — is now overflowing with outfielders. And there's really only one outfield position to put all of them in: left field.

With center fielder Byron Buxton now healthy and Max Kepler firmly planted in right, manager Rocco Baldelli is now juggling playing time for the likes of Luis Arraez, Brent Rooker, Jake Cave, Refsnyder and Gordon.

"When you have Buck and Kep in the lineup on a regular basis, which I'm quite pleased that we do have that right now, there are less opportunities and less at-bats for everyone to get out there," Baldelli said. "There are certain days where there's a good matchup of ours that is sitting on the bench, because we don't necessarily have the ability to get that guy in the game."

Some, like Arraez and Gordon, the Twins can find playing time for in the infield. Others are more positionally restricted. Not having a full-time designated hitter allows Baldelli to get two members of the group in the lineup on a daily basis.

On Saturday, Arraez was the Twins' designated hitter, and Refsnyder played left. A day earlier, Arraez played third while Josh Donaldson slotted in at DH, and Gordon began the game in left.

There's a balance, too, that the Twins are trying to strike as they try to use this period of time to evaluate younger players while also trying to field the best lineup possible on any given day.

"Left field is certainly an area where we can filter a lot of guys in," Baldelli said. "We have more than one or two guys that fit there.So it's a combination of getting a chance to see guys play, getting them at-bats. It gives us an opportunity to evaluate them but also trying to put a lineup out there that's going to be competitive against the particular team that we're facing."

LARNACH HURT

One guy who won't be manning left field for the Twins anytime soon is Trevor Larnach.

The Twins sent Larnach down to Triple-A on Aug. 16 amid a prolonged slump. Saturday, he was placed on the injured list with a left-hand contusion, an injury Baldelli said had been aggravating him for a prolonged period of time.

Baldelli said Larnach had been playing through a number of issues this season, including a nagging foot injury, as well as his hand issue. At this point, Baldelli said it was something they needed to make sure heals before sending him back out on the field.

As for a potential return to the majors later this season for the 2018 first-rounder, Baldelli said that's unknown at this point.

"We have to sort out the health part of this and medical side first, but after that, we've talked about Trevor going to Triple-A, getting at-bats, getting into a groove," Baldelli said. "He's still working to get into that groove. So one, let's get him healthy. Two, let's get him back and swinging the bat like he can."

GARVER UPDATE

Catcher Mitch Garver is making "smaller steps" right now toward a return, Baldelli said. Garver has been on the injured list since Aug. 27 with low back tightness.

Baldelli said the Twins have him on a strengthening program, and he has started participating in some baseball activities.

"Some of those things that he has done might have led to him kind of feeling some more symptoms, and it's kind of been a little bit up and down. But we're slowly getting in the right direction," Baldelli said.