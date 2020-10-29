Who's left on Patriots depth chart at WR after Julian Edelman surgery?

Re-setting Patriots depth chart at WR without Edelman, Harry originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A little over a year ago, the Patriots' options at wide receiver included Julian Edelman, Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon, and Phillip Dorsett.

But things have changed in a very big way since that time.

New England's wideout depth was already thin at the start of the day Thursday... and then came news that Edelman was going to miss some time after a "precautionary knee procedure."

Combined with the fact that N'Keal Harry has yet to practice this week after suffering a head injury last week against San Francisco and is still dealing with the after-effects of a concussion, there won't be many wide receiver options for Cam Newton to target Sunday in Buffalo.