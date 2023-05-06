Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023 after stage 1?

Remco Evenepoel in the pink jersey

Following stage one's individual time trial, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is leading the 2023 Giro d'Italia.

The Belgian was the fastest on the 19.6km course between Fossacesia Marina and Ortona, clocking an average speed of 55.211 km/h. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) followed in second, 22 seconds behind, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

Evenepoel, the road world champion, will wear the race's first maglia rosa on Sunday's second stage, a 202km slog to the coastal town of San Salvo. The Belgian also leads the classification for the best young rider, but Almeida will wear the white jersey in his place.

Likewise, Evenepoel tops the leaderboard of the points classification, but will pass the honour of wearing the maglia ciclamino to Ganna for stage two.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) recorded the quickest time to the top of the category-four climb at the end of the opening stage, and now leads the mountains classification ahead of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

In the first week of the race, the peloton will make its way westwards towards the country's Tyrrhenian coast.

The battle for the maglia rosa is expected to intensify in week two, with the second of three individual time trials, a 35km race against the clock to Cesena. The first mountains test comes on stage 13, when the Giro crosses Italy's northern border into Switzerland for an alpine finish atop Crans Montana.

In the third week, the mountains come thick and fast. Stages 16 and 19 both clock up over 5,000m of elevation, before a punishing uphill time trial will decide the race on the penultimate day.

The Giro d'Italia will conclude in Rome on 28 May.

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 1 results: Costa dei Trabocchi Tudor to Ortona

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 21-18

2. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 22s

3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 29s

4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 40s

5. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

6. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, both at 43s

7. Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates, at 46s

8. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 48s

9. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

10. Aleksandr Vlasov, Bora-Hansgrohe, both at 55s

Giro d'Italia 2023 general classification after stage 1

Giro d'Italia 2023 points classification after stage 1

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, 15pts

2. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 12 pts

3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 9pts

4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, 7pts

5. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, 6 pts

Giro d'Italia 2023 mountains classification after stage 1

1. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Emirates, 3pts

2. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, 2pts

3. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, 1pts

Giro d'Italia 2023 young rider classification after stage 1

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 21-18

2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 29s

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 48s

4. Ilian van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick-Step at 1-12

5. Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-17

Giro d'Italia 2023 team classificaiton after stage 1

1. Ineos Grenadiers, 1-05-51

2. UAE Emirates at 6s

3. Soudal - Quick-Step at 38s