Who's the latest key person that Ohio State football has plucked from Alabama?

Ohio State football’s raid on the Alabama Crimson Tide continues.

After adding star safety Caleb Downs and center Seth McLaughlin from Alabama following the retirement of coach Nick Saban, the Buckeyes have added a key piece to their staff.

Ohio State has hired Sam Petitto as director of player personnel, working under Mark Pantoni, OSU’s general manager of player personnel. Petitto started Monday.

Petitto worked under Saban for eight years in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s director of player personnel and director of recruiting. The Crimson Tide ranked at or near the top of the national recruiting rankings every year during his time.

According to his Alabama bio, his duties included evaluating prospects, updating the recruiting boards, and assisting with the coordination of recruiting visits.

Petitto replaces Marc Votteler, who left for Mississippi State.

