Who's the Kansas State football starting quarterback for TCU? Answer: we still don't know

Kansas State football offensive coordinator Collin Klein made it clear that both senior Will Howard and true freshman Avery Johnson will see action at quarterback this week against TCU.

Revealing which one would start when the Wildcats kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, well that's a different matter.

"We've been repping them both at practice," Klein said Thursday afternoon during his weekly news conference. "I thought both have had a pretty good week. I don't know who will take the first one.

"I would expect both of them to play and be a part of it and contribute. We'll kind of finish up this last day of prep and have a meeting (Friday) morning and kind of put the exact plan together."

Howard has started all six games so far for the Wildcats, who take a 4-2 overall record and 2-1 Big 12 mark into the rematch of last year's conference leaders. But he struggled in a loss at Oklahoma State two weeks ago, and Johnson came off the bench to play a starring role in last week's 38-21 road victory against Texas Tech.

Related: Three questions for Kansas State football following a big victory at Texas Tech

Howard has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,310 yards and nine touchdowns, but has thrown seven interceptions, including three at Oklahoma State. But he also led the Wildcats to victory against TCU (4-3, 2-2) in last year's Big 12 championship game.

Johnson was spectacular in the Texas Tech game, rushing for 90 yards and tying a school single-game record with five touchdowns while also completing 8 of 9 passes for 77 yards. That performance has led fans to openly call for the first-year player from Maize High School to take over as starter.

Klein praised both quarterbacks, Johnson for his work ethic in getting up to speed as a true freshman, and Howard for how he handled the role of cheerleader when Johnson got on a roll.

"The first and main thing, I think both of those guys are just incredible individuals (and) they're incredible team guys," he said. "I know both those guys will answer the bell when their number is called."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football hasn't named a starting quarterback for TCU yet