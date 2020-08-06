Who's good? Who's faking it? Sorting all 30 teams two weeks into the season

Is it too early in this short, weird, roller coaster-like MLB season to figure out which teams are for real? Probably. Is that going to stop us? Absolutely not.

Instead of our usual power rankings, we’re starting off the 2020 season with a little bit of sorting. We took all 30 teams and figured out which tiers they fit in: Are they actually good? Great, congrats. Are they just pretending to be good? Hi, Orioles, congrats on a nice two weeks.

Or maybe we’re just not sure, either because they haven’t played enough games or because they’re bucking our expectations.

All that being said, here’s how we see all 30 teams two weeks into the regular season:

View photos Aaron Judge and the Yankees look like the best team in baseball. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) More

TEAMS WE KNOW ARE GOOD

New York Yankees (9-2): Well, the Yankees won’t go 59-1 after taking their second loss on Wednesday, but they’ve been every bit as good as advertised. If Aaron Judge is locked in — and he appears to be — it’s bad news for 29 other teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4): Hello, Mookie Betts. Hello, Dustin May. Hello, MLB-best +33 run differential. If the Dodgers’ strategy is to score a lot of runs and have nasty arms on the mound, it would seem like a good one.

Minnesota Twins (10-2): The Twins come into 2020 with unfinished business. Namely, beating the Yankees in the postseason. With a spruced up roster, they’re already proving themselves up to the task. The schedule looks to be in their favor, as they’re winners of six straight coming into Thursday.

Chicago Cubs (10-2): The Cubs entered the season with no shortage of questions, but so far it’s hard to argue with the results. They’ve also won six straight, thanks to bouts with the Royals and Pirates. Upcoming games with the Cardinals, Indians and Brewers might be a better glimpse of how good the Cubs actually are.

Oakland A’s (8-4): This is becoming an annual mantra around here, but don’t sleep on the A’s. They’re stocked with young arms (did you see Jesus Luzardo the other night?) and have an entire lineup of underrated players. With the Astros already suffering from injuries, the A’s might be the new favorite in the AL West.

Atlanta Braves (8-5): The Braves are young, talented and deep. They’re like the NL version of the Twins, with some unfinished October business to avenge. As good as they can be, we’ve already seen their pitching become a worry — with ace Mike Soroka tearing his Achilles and Mike Foltynewicz getting DFA’d after one start.

Washington Nationals (4-5): It’s already been a strange season for the defending champions. They lost Juan Soto on opening day to a positive coronavirus test, had games postponed because of the Marlins outbreak and saw Max Scherzer leave his start Wednesday after one inning with a hamstring injury. Their record doesn’t say elite, but we’re believers.

Houston Astros (6-5): Karma? Bad luck? Whatever you want to call it, baseball’s biggest villains have already had a tough go of it. Justin Verlander is hurt. Robert Osuna is too. In all, they’ve had seven pitchers deal with injuries since the season started. Their lineup is still quite potent, which is why they’re still in the “good” category but make no mistake, things are already messy in Houston.

YOU HAVE OUR ATTENTION

Chicago White Sox (7-5): “Are the White Sox for real?” That’s a question that will probably be asked quite a bit this year, and so far they’re at least looking like a team you need to keep an eye on. Luis Robert has arrived and taken the young Sox to another level. If their pitching can keep it together, they’re a playoff threat.

Story continues