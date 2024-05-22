Advertisement

Who's going to the Women's College World Series? Experts make NCAA softball super regional picks

the oklahoman
·4 min read

We're down to the final 16 teams in the NCAA softball tournament as the best-of-three super regionals get underway Thursday and Friday. Win two games and squads can book a trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Which eight teams will make it to Devon Park in OKC? Here are the super regional picks from experts from across the USA TODAY Sports Network:

HOW DID WE DO?: 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament regional and Women's College World Series predictions

Austin Super Regional

Texas A&M at Texas

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Texas

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Texas

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Texas

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Texas

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Texas

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Texas

More: Oklahoma State softball braces for Arizona, a future Big 12 foe it can't take lightly

Stanford Super Regional

LSU at Stanford

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Stanford

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: LSU

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: LSU

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: LSU

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: LSU

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: LSU

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: LSU

Stillwater Super Regional

Arizona at Oklahoma State

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Arizona

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma State

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma State

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma State

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Oklahoma State

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State

MUST READ: How Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewki's risky assistant coaching hires paid off

Gainesville Super Regional

Baylor at Florida

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Florida

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Florida

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Florida

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Florida

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Florida

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Florida

Knoxville Super Regional

Alabama at Tennessee

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Tennessee

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Tennessee

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Tennessee

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Tennessee

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Tennessee

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Tennessee

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Tennessee

Los Angeles Super Regional

Georgia at UCLA

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Georgia

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: UCLA

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: UCLA

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: UCLA

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: UCLA

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: UCLA

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: UCLA

Columbia Super Regional

Duke at Missouri

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Duke

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Duke

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Duke

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Duke

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Duke

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Duke

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Duke

Norman Super Regional

Florida State at Oklahoma

  • Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

  • Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Oklahoma

  • Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma

  • Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma

  • Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma

  • Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida State

  • Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

More: How OU softball's Jayda Coleman is setting tone for Sooners at top of batting order

Women's College World Series winner

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. Kelly Maxwell’s dominance in the regional — allowing just two hits and one run with 10 strikeouts and no walks in nine innings — showed the potential the Sooners have to win a fourth consecutive WCWS title.

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Tennessee. The Lady Vols steamrolled their regional and didn’t allow a single run. Their pitching duo of Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall is arguably the best in the nation, and that depth separates them from the field. Tennessee has all the pieces to win its first national championship.

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns look like the team that can't be beaten, and they have no reason of slowing down anytime soon.

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns did nothing to damage their status as the top overall seed by outscoring their three regional foes 26-2. But perhaps no Super Regional series will come with as much vitriol since ancient blood rival Texas A&M visits Austin this weekend.

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma. The Sooners — surprise, surprise — just don't seem to have a weakness. Hitting, pitching, fielding — OU has it all ... again. Texas likely will give Oklahoma a run for its money, but the value of having been there and having done that, some players for each of the past three years, is invaluable experience.

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida. Nothing last weekend made me back off the Gators, and if anything, I feel more confident in my selection. Florida continued its offensive explosion in the Gainesville Regional, and in the circle, Keagan Rothrock dominated FGCU and South Alabama. Florida won all three games by a combined score of 24-2, with the final two run-rule victories over No. 2 seed USA. UF is a confident bunch, and I think that confidence will lend itself to the program’s first national title since 2015.

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. There’s still no reason to pick against the Sooners at this point. Florida State is a tough super-regional opponent, and obviously quite familiar with OU, thanks to recent WCWS matchups. But the Sooners still have the talent and the experience to push through.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA softball super regional predictions, Women's College World Series picks