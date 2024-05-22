Who's going to the Women's College World Series? Experts make NCAA softball super regional picks

We're down to the final 16 teams in the NCAA softball tournament as the best-of-three super regionals get underway Thursday and Friday. Win two games and squads can book a trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Which eight teams will make it to Devon Park in OKC? Here are the super regional picks from experts from across the USA TODAY Sports Network:

Austin Super Regional

Texas A&M at Texas

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Texas

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Texas

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Texas

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : Texas

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Texas

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Texas

Stanford Super Regional

LSU at Stanford

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Stanford

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: LSU

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: LSU

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: LSU

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : LSU

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: LSU

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: LSU

Stillwater Super Regional

Arizona at Oklahoma State

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Arizona

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma State

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma State

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : Oklahoma State

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Oklahoma State

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State

Gainesville Super Regional

Baylor at Florida

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Florida

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Florida

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Florida

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Florida

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : Florida

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Florida

Knoxville Super Regional

Alabama at Tennessee

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Tennessee

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Tennessee

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Tennessee

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Tennessee

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : Tennessee

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Tennessee

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Tennessee

Los Angeles Super Regional

Georgia at UCLA

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Georgia

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: UCLA

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: UCLA

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: UCLA

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : UCLA

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: UCLA

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: UCLA

Columbia Super Regional

Duke at Missouri

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Duke

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Duke

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Duke

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Duke

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Duke

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Duke

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Duke

Norman Super Regional

Florida State at Oklahoma

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Oklahoma

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune : Oklahoma

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida State

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

Women's College World Series winner

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. Kelly Maxwell’s dominance in the regional — allowing just two hits and one run with 10 strikeouts and no walks in nine innings — showed the potential the Sooners have to win a fourth consecutive WCWS title.

Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Tennessee. The Lady Vols steamrolled their regional and didn’t allow a single run. Their pitching duo of Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall is arguably the best in the nation, and that depth separates them from the field. Tennessee has all the pieces to win its first national championship.

Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns look like the team that can't be beaten, and they have no reason of slowing down anytime soon.

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns did nothing to damage their status as the top overall seed by outscoring their three regional foes 26-2. But perhaps no Super Regional series will come with as much vitriol since ancient blood rival Texas A&M visits Austin this weekend.

Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma. The Sooners — surprise, surprise — just don't seem to have a weakness. Hitting, pitching, fielding — OU has it all ... again. Texas likely will give Oklahoma a run for its money, but the value of having been there and having done that, some players for each of the past three years, is invaluable experience.

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida. Nothing last weekend made me back off the Gators, and if anything, I feel more confident in my selection. Florida continued its offensive explosion in the Gainesville Regional, and in the circle, Keagan Rothrock dominated FGCU and South Alabama. Florida won all three games by a combined score of 24-2, with the final two run-rule victories over No. 2 seed USA. UF is a confident bunch, and I think that confidence will lend itself to the program’s first national title since 2015.

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. There’s still no reason to pick against the Sooners at this point. Florida State is a tough super-regional opponent, and obviously quite familiar with OU, thanks to recent WCWS matchups. But the Sooners still have the talent and the experience to push through.

