Who's going to the Women's College World Series? Experts make NCAA softball super regional picks
We're down to the final 16 teams in the NCAA softball tournament as the best-of-three super regionals get underway Thursday and Friday. Win two games and squads can book a trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Which eight teams will make it to Devon Park in OKC? Here are the super regional picks from experts from across the USA TODAY Sports Network:
Austin Super Regional
Texas A&M at Texas
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Texas
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Texas
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Texas
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Texas
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Texas
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Texas
Stanford Super Regional
LSU at Stanford
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Stanford
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: LSU
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: LSU
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: LSU
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: LSU
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: LSU
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: LSU
Stillwater Super Regional
Arizona at Oklahoma State
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Arizona
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma State
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma State
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma State
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Oklahoma State
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State
Gainesville Super Regional
Baylor at Florida
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Florida
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Florida
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Florida
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Florida
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Florida
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Florida
Knoxville Super Regional
Alabama at Tennessee
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Tennessee
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Tennessee
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Tennessee
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Tennessee
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Tennessee
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Tennessee
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Tennessee
Los Angeles Super Regional
Georgia at UCLA
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Georgia
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: UCLA
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: UCLA
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: UCLA
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: UCLA
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: UCLA
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: UCLA
Columbia Super Regional
Duke at Missouri
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Duke
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Duke
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Duke
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Duke
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Duke
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Duke
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Duke
Norman Super Regional
Florida State at Oklahoma
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Oklahoma
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida State
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma
Women's College World Series winner
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. Kelly Maxwell’s dominance in the regional — allowing just two hits and one run with 10 strikeouts and no walks in nine innings — showed the potential the Sooners have to win a fourth consecutive WCWS title.
Cora Hall, Knoxville News-Sentinel: Tennessee. The Lady Vols steamrolled their regional and didn’t allow a single run. Their pitching duo of Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall is arguably the best in the nation, and that depth separates them from the field. Tennessee has all the pieces to win its first national championship.
Peter Holland, Tallahassee Democrat: Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns look like the team that can't be beaten, and they have no reason of slowing down anytime soon.
Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas. The No. 1 Longhorns did nothing to damage their status as the top overall seed by outscoring their three regional foes 26-2. But perhaps no Super Regional series will come with as much vitriol since ancient blood rival Texas A&M visits Austin this weekend.
Calum McAndrew, Columbia Tribune: Oklahoma. The Sooners — surprise, surprise — just don't seem to have a weakness. Hitting, pitching, fielding — OU has it all ... again. Texas likely will give Oklahoma a run for its money, but the value of having been there and having done that, some players for each of the past three years, is invaluable experience.
Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun: Florida. Nothing last weekend made me back off the Gators, and if anything, I feel more confident in my selection. Florida continued its offensive explosion in the Gainesville Regional, and in the circle, Keagan Rothrock dominated FGCU and South Alabama. Florida won all three games by a combined score of 24-2, with the final two run-rule victories over No. 2 seed USA. UF is a confident bunch, and I think that confidence will lend itself to the program’s first national title since 2015.
Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. There’s still no reason to pick against the Sooners at this point. Florida State is a tough super-regional opponent, and obviously quite familiar with OU, thanks to recent WCWS matchups. But the Sooners still have the talent and the experience to push through.
