Who's going to win the Women's College World Series? Experts pick every WCWS game and NCAA softball champion

The Women's College World Series returns to Oklahoma City and Devon Park on Thursday, with eight teams playing a double-elimination tournament to end up with two finalists, who will play a best-of-three series to determine the NCAA champion.

The second-seeded Oklahoma Sooners are vying for an unprecedented fourth consecutive NCAA softball title.

Experts from the USA TODAY Sports Network have predicted how the bracket will play out and who will win it all. Here are their picks.

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

Game 1: UCLA 4, Alabama 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 6, Duke 2

Game 3: Stanford 2, Texas 1

Game 4: Oklahoma State 6, Florida 4

Game 5: Alabama 8, Duke 3

Game 6: Texas 8, Florida 5

Game 7: Oklahoma 4, UCLA 3

Game 8: Oklahoma State 7, Stanford 3

Game 9: Stanford 6, Alabama 5

Game 10: Texas 5, UCLA 2

Game 11: Oklahoma 8, Stanford 2

Game 13: Texas 4, Oklahoma State 3

Game 14: Oklahoma State 6, Texas 4

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, Oklahoma State 3

Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Oklahoma 2

Game 3: Oklahoma 5, Oklahoma State 1

Why Oklahoma will win: The Sooners aren't about to be intimidated by the atmosphere at Devon Park, and no team is hotter right now than OU. The Sooners have an offense that can score in plenty of different ways, are the best fielding team in the field and have an excellent front-line pitcher in Kelly Maxwell with some depth behind her.

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman

Game 1: Alabama 5, UCLA 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 7, Duke 2

Game 3: Texas 4, Stanford 3

Game 4: Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1

Game 5: Duke 5, UCLA 2

Game 6: Stanford 3, Florida 1

Game 7: Oklahoma 8, Alabama 5

Game 8: Oklahoma State 5, Texas 4

Game 9: Texas 9, Duke 4

Game 10: Stanford 4, Alabama 2

Game 11: Texas 6, Oklahoma 5

Game 12: Texas 7, Oklahoma 6

Game 13: Oklahoma State 2, Stanford 1

Championship series

Game 1: Texas 4, Oklahoma State 3

Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Texas 2

Game 3: Texas 5, Oklahoma State 2

Why Texas will win: Arguably the best lineup in the nation gets the key hits when it matters most, and freshman Teagan Kavan emerges as the sport’s next superstar pitcher with key outs in key situations.

Noah Ram, The Gainesville Sun

Game 1: UCLA 6, Alabama 4

Game 2: Oklahoma 6, Duke 3

Game 3: Texas 8, Stanford 6

Game 4: Florida 3, Oklahoma State 2

Game 5: Alabama 4, Duke 3

Game 6: Oklahoma State 5, Stanford 1

Game 7: UCLA 7, Oklahoma 6

Game 8: Texas 4, Florida 2

Game 9: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 2

Game 10: Florida 6, Oklahoma State 3

Game 11: Oklahoma 7, UCLA 1

Game 12: Oklahoma 4, UCLA 2

Game 13: Florida 6, Texas 4

Game 14: Florida 2, Texas 1

Championship series

Game 1: Florida 4, Oklahoma 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 6, Florida 1

Game 3: Florida 1, Oklahoma 0

Why Florida will win? The Gators had to squeeze past a tough Baylor squad to earn their spot in OKC, but that doesn’t mean I think any less highly of them. Florida still features the best offense in the country, and Keagan Rothrock has found a nice groove in the circle. Oklahoma and Texas will be tough competition to overcome, but I think UF will overtake the Sooners.

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman

Game 1: Alabama 3, UCLA 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 7, Duke 2

Game 3: Stanford 1, Texas 0

Game 4: Oklahoma State 3, Florida 1

Game 5: UCLA 4, Duke 2

Game 6: Florida 6, Texas 4

Game 7: Oklahoma 9, Alabama 5

Game 8: Oklahoma State, 2, Stanford 0

Game 9: UCLA 4, Stanford 3

Game 10: Alabama 5, Florida 4

Game 11: Oklahoma 7, UCLA 3

Game 13: Oklahoma State 4, Florida 2

Championship series

Game 1: Oklahoma State 6, Oklahoma 3

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 3: Oklahoma State 4, Oklahoma 3

Why Oklahoma State will win: The Cowgirls have the most dominant pitcher in the country with Lexi Kilfoyl, who has overpowered every opponent she has faced this postseason. And OSU finally has seen enough success against the Sooners to believe it can take down college softball’s giants.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NCAA softball predictions: Who will win WCWS in Oklahoma City?