Who's going to make a difference? 4 players to watch when Notre Dame football plays Clemson

SOUTH BEND — Time for No. 12 Notre Dame football to try this Atlantic Coast Conference road stuff again.

Last time Notre Dame traveled that route — last month at Louisville — it saw its 30-game ACC regular-season win streak crumble in Kentucky. What might a South Carolina Saturday have in store for the Irish?

Here are four “players” to watch when Notre Dame visits Clemson for only the third time in program history and the first since playing through a relentless rain left behind by Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

Rain is not expected for this one.

No. 12 NOTRE DAME (7-2)

LB JD BERTRAND (27)

Whether it’s his size (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) or chill persona off the football field, it’s easy to take Bertrand for granted. Case in point – this is the ninth game of the season for Notre Dame, but the first that Bertrand is a player to watch. Why? We just take everything that he is and everything that he does (a lot) for granted. Like, ho-hum, another double-digit game for tackles by the team’s leading tackler (57).

Notre Dame senior captain JD Bertrand has been a tackling terror from his middle linebacker spot as of late.

Expect a big game for Bertrand, mainly because he’s been on a run of big games since Ohio State, when he returned after missing the Central Michigan game while on the back end of concussion protocol. Bertrand led the Irish in tackles against the Buckeyes (eight), and then against Duke (11), Louisville (nine), USC (11) and Pittsburgh (five).

Saturday has the makings of another busy/productive afternoon from Bertrand, who, oh, by the way, tallied a team-high 12 stops in last season’s home victory over Clemson. Just a big-game player doing plenty big-game stuff. Recognize it. Don’t take it – or him – for granted.

The team captain is a big reason this Notre Dame defense has been borderline great. Like Bertrand, the Irish don’t do one thing well. They do everything well.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN (87)

Everything escalated playbook-wise for Flanagan on Monday, Notre Dame’s first practice without starter/most valuable player Mitchell Evans. The team’s top receiver (29 catches, 422 yards, one touchdown) was lost for the rest of the season following a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the 58-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame freshman tight end Cooper Flanagan may have to play a larger role the last three games of the regular season with starter Mitchell Evans lost for the year with a knee injury.

That’s also the game that Flanagan showed out in making his first career catch (for 19 yards) and first career touchdown. It was the next logical step for the 6-5 7/8, 262-pound freshman, a former four-star recruit from Pleasant Hill, California.

Flanagan likely wasn’t ticketed to play much — if at all — this year. Veteran Kevin Bauman then was lost for the season with a second knee injury and sophomore Eli Raridon was slow in returning from his second knee injury. Flanagan jumped into a role from the jump. He burned his possible redshirt year by playing in the season’s first four games. He’s appeared in all nine, often as an added blocker.

With Evans out and Holden Staes now the starter, more is expected/required from the now-No. 2 Flanagan. He'll have to block. He’ll have to run routes. He has to play. He may make a few more catches. This is a big three-game stretch for him.

CLEMSON (4-4)

HC DABO SWINNEY

Marcus Freeman isn’t the only head coach to warrant an appearance this season in the players to watch segment. Make some room for Swinney, who likely was in total damage control/stop-the-bleeding mode this week as Clemson looks to avoid losing a third straight game for the first time since 2010, which also was the program’s last year with a losing record.

A long year got a little longer this week for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who's come under criticism for his team's 4-4 record.

A program that was the model of stability and success for so long — 12 straight years with at least 10 wins, four of those with one or no losses, two national championships (2015, 2018) — has genuine issues. Deep issues. Issues that probably can’t be improved without a major offseason overhaul. In his 16th season as head coach, the 53-year-old Swinney is responsible for everything, including himself.

It got uglier Monday when Swinney responded defensively to a caller on his radio show saying that overly critical fans were part of the problem of why Clemson football is where it currently is. It wasn’t a good look for a head coach who makes a reported $10.8 million per year.

It’s been a few years since Swinney’s team faced a must-win game, but this one’s an absolute gotta-get for the Tigers, and for the head coach.

LB JEREMIAH TROTTER Jr. (54)

In our NDI preseason predictions segment, we were tasked to pick the most talented player (offense, defense, special teams) Notre Dame would face this season. One vote (this one) went to the 6-foot, 230-pound junior middle linebacker from Hainesport, New Jersey who doesn’t turn 21 until Christmas Eve, but who looks and plays a lot like his father, a four-time former Pro Bowler and NFL linebacker.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., continues to be a bright spot this season from his middle linebacker spot.

Why Trotter? Where to start? Trotter played only 59 snaps as a true freshman in 2021, then became a second team All-American in 2022 (a program first for a one-year leap from no one to someone) after tallying 89 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended and two interceptions. That’s why he was ranked the nation’s top linebacker prospect coming out of high school.

Trotter’s been a beast. He leads Clemson in solo tackles (39), total tackles (54), quarterback pressures (12), is tied for first with 8.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with five pass breakups. Just for the heck of it, he also has 1.5 sacks. He’s made at least six tackles in six games, including a season high 11 vs. Miami (Fla.).

Clemson’s defense has its issues. Trotter’s not one of them.

