Who's going to the 2023 NFL combine? Full list of invited players
You thought the NFL was over? Not even close.
Just over two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, teams are already shifting their focus to the newest crop of talent and the 2023 NFL Draft. Before any players hear their name called, however, they have the chance to impress scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
This group of over 300 athletes will demonstrate their baseline athleticism – vertical, speed – as well as intangible position skills in hopes of launching themselves up the draft board.
Here’s everything you need to know about combine invitations and who you can expect to see in Indianapolis this year.
Who is eligible to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL Scouting Combine is open to college seniors immediately following their final year of NCAA eligibility or to underclassmen who have been out of high school for three years and satisfied all the NCAA and NFL requirements.
How many players are invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
There are 319 players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That’s the fewest participants since 2003.
Who determines how the invite list for the NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL solicits input from all 32 teams on draft-eligible players, which is then based on to the Player Selection Committee, made up of the Directors of both the National and BLESTO scouting services, as well as members of various NFL player personnel departments.
According to the combine website, all eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee.
There is no exact science, but the committee’s goal is to invite every player eventually drafted.
Here’s the complete list of players invited to the combine this week.
Quarterbacks
Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Malik Cunningham, Louisville
Max Duggan, TCU
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, BYU
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Will Levis, Kentucky
Tanner McKee, Stanford
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Anthony Richardson, Florida
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Clayton Tune, Houston
Bryce Young, Alabama
Running Backs
Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Chase Brown, Illinois
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Travis Dye, USC
Tiyon Evans, Louisville
Zach Evans, Mississippi
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Evan Hull, Northwestern
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
Roschon Johnson, Texas
Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
DeWayne McBride, UAB
Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
Kendre Miller, TCU
Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
Cam Peoples, Appalachian State
Deneric Prince, Tulsa
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Tavion Thomas, Utah
SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech
Sean Tucker, Syracuse
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Wide Receivers
Jordan Addison, USC
Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Jake Bobo, UCLA
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jalen Brooks, South Carolina
Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi
Jacob Copeland, Maryland
Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
Derius Davis, TCU
Tank Dell, Houston
Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
Demario Douglas, Liberty
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Grant DuBose, Charlotte
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
Antoine Green, North Carolina
Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
Malik Heath, Mississippi
Elijah Higgins, Stanford
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
Kearis Jackson, Georgia
Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
Jaray Jenkins, LSU
CJ Johnson, East Carolina
Quentin Johnston, TCU
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Matt Landers, Arkansas
Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
Puka Nacua, BYU
Joseph Ngata, Clemson
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Rashee Rice, SMU
Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Justin Shorter, Florida
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
Parker Washington, Penn State
Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
Michael Wilson, Stanford
Tight Ends
Davis Allen, Clemson
Payne Durham, Purdue
Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Cameron Latu, Alabama
Will Mallory, Miami
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Kyle Patterson, Air Force
Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Brenton Strange, Penn State
Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
Darnell Washington, Georgia
Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Offensive Linemen
Alan Ali, TCU
Jake Andrews, Troy
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
Steve Avila, TCU
Henry Bainivalu, Washington
TJ Bass, Oregon
Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas
Anthony Bradford, LSU
Nick Broeker, Mississippi
McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Braeden Daniels, Utah
Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Blake Freeland, BYU
Jon Gaines II, UCLA
Connor Galvin, Baylor
Richard Gouraige, Florida
Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina
Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Ryan Hayes, Michigan
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Broderick Jones, Georgia
Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
Brent Laing, Minnesota-Duluth
Tashawn Manning, Kentucky
Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Jordan McFadden, Clemson
Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
John Ojukwu, Boise State
Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
Asim Richards, North Carolina
Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Juice Scruggs, Penn State
Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
Tyler Steen, Alabama
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Andrew Vorhees, USC
Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Defensive Linemen
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
MJ Anderson, Iowa State
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh
Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Jalen Carter, Georgia
Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
Keondre Coburn, Texas
Brenton Cox, Florida
DJ Dale, Alabama
Gervon Dexter, Florida
YaYa Diaby, Louisville
Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State
Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Ali Gaye, LSU
Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
Zach Harrison, Ohio State
KJ Henry, Clemson
Dylan Horton, TCU
Siaki Ika, Baylor
Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Mike Morris, Michigan
Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
Myles Murphy, Clemson
PJ Mustipher, Penn State
Moro Ojomo, Texas
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
Jaquelin Roy, LSU
Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
Mazi Smith, Michigan
Nolan Smith, Georgia
Dante Stills, West Virginia
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Keion White, Georgia Tech
Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Colby Wooden, Auburn
Byron Young, Alabama
Byron Young, Tennessee
Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Linebackers
Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
Micah Baskerville, LSU
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Andre Carter II, Army
SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
Jalen Graham, Purdue
Derick Hall, Auburn
Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Shaka Heyward, Duke
DJ Johnson, Oregon
Andre Jones Jr., Louisiana
Cam Jones, Indiana
Eku Leota, Auburn
Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
Ventrell Miller, Florida
Isaiah Moore, N.C. State
BJ Ojulari, LSU
Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Noah Taylor, North Carolina
Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech
Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
Dorian Williams, Tulane
Dee Winters, TCU
Defensive Backs
Alex Austin, Oregon State
Deonte Banks, Maryland
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
Mekhi Blackmon, USC
Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
Brian Branch, Alabama
Julius Brents, Kansas State
Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech
Cam Brown, Ohio State
Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
Sydney Brown, Illinois
Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville
Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
Trey Dean, Florida
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Mekhi Garner, LSU
Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State
Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Jordan Howden, Minnesota
Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
Nic Jones, Ball State
Tyreque Jones, Boise State
Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
Jartavius Martin, Illinois
Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
Riley Moss, Iowa
Gervarrius Owens, Houston
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Eli Ricks, Alabama
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Jammie Robinson, Florida State
Darius Rush, South Carolina
Daniel Scott, Cal
JL Skinner III, Boise State
Cam Smith, South Carolina
Christopher Smith II, Georgia
Terell Smith, Minnesota
Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State
Rashad Torrence II, Florida
Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
DJ Turner II, Michigan
Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
Jay Ward, LSU
Garrett Williams, Syracuse
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
Specialists
Anders Carlson, K, Auburn
Christopher Dunn, K, N.C. State
Jake Moody, K, Michigan
Jack Podlesny, K, Georgia
B.T. Potter, K, Clemson
Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
Alex Ward, LS, UCF
Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
Paxton Brooks, P, Tennessee
Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers
Brad Robbins, P, Michigan
Michael Turk, P, Oklahoma