Here's who's in and out for Giants and Jets in first NFL preseason game

Daniel Jones throws during Giants training camp

The Jets and Giants get their 2021 season kicked off on Saturday, as they square off at MetLife Stadium for the first preseason game of the new season.

And as it always seems to be at this time of year, the starters won't see much time on the field -- if any at all.

Daniel Jones will be held out all game, says head coach Joe Judge. That means Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson will be getting the reps under center for Big Blue.

Robert Saleh has a different philosophy in his first game as a head coach. He'll have rookie QB Zach Wilson and the starters play "about a quarter," he said on Thursday. So the BYU product should get a few series against a new opponent for the first time in his career.

Also, Elijah Moore suffered a quad injury on Thursday and was seen walking off with a trainer. It should be expected that the second-round pick back in April won't be on the field. That's a shame considering the buzz about him coming out of One Jets Drive thus far, as he's put together a fine set of practices.

Other than that, it should be fair game for the rest of the players looking to earn a roster spot come September. This is where the real edge is set for those on the bubble.

For the Giants, look out for players like David Sills and Dante Pettis -- two receivers who could make it as the final one with a crowded room there at the moment. Big Blue also has multiple edge rushers and defensive backs trying to make a name for themselves early on.

As for the Jets, they have question marks at cornerback as Bless Austin and Bryce Hall are the top dogs on the depth chart with a lot to prove. Wide receiver Denzel Mims is also trying to catch up, as he said himself, and that could come in his first preseason game. He knows he needs to work his way up the depth chart with new bodies like Corey Davis and Keelan Cole added to the mix.