Who's the frontrunner for Phoenix Suns job after Frank Vogel firing?

It didn't take long for a favorite to emerge in the Phoenix Suns' search for a new head coach after the team announced on Thursday that it had fired Frank Vogel after one season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer as a possible replacement for Vogel in his social media post announcing Vogel's firing, writing: "Mike Budenholzer will be prominent part of search."

Early odds for the next Suns coach also favored Budenholzer, an Arizona native, to get the job.

Would Budenholzer be a good fit as the next Suns coach?

Social media reacted to the news of his potential candidacy as the next Suns coach with some very different thoughts.

Mike Budenholzer's Phoenix Suns coach candidacy reaction:

ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Frank Vogel. The Suns — who won 49 regular-season games with league’s third-highest payroll and tax — were swept in opening-round series to Timberwolves. Mike Budenholzer will be prominent part of search. pic.twitter.com/SDTRkXxkrG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2024

Mike Budenholzer you say?



He’s coming home, then. pic.twitter.com/yOp9VaGNev — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) May 9, 2024

Needs to be Mike Budenholzer as the new Head Coach! https://t.co/g6G6I2jyrQ — Steven McCollum (@smac500) May 9, 2024

As expected. And Budenholzer - who is a hard-driving winner who can wear on players - is probably a much better fit for the #Suns than he would’ve been with the #Nets, despite having interviewed in Brooklyn. https://t.co/fLjeqsgb0y — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) May 9, 2024

Budenholzer salvaging the Suns and reminding everyone he's him OR hustling more money out of that dumb owner. Either way he wins. Budheads are in control. https://t.co/p3wbISNqLL — Blind Man (@BlindManBalance) May 9, 2024

Great move by the Suns. He made his team worse than its real quality.

Durant, Booker, and Beal deserve a better coach.

I hope it will be Mike Budenholzer.@Suns https://t.co/2401ovfQPn — Zeljan Branica (@ZBranica) May 9, 2024

Despite being a lifelong Timberwolves fan, the Suns should get Budenholzer.



Bud is a great coach and has a clear identity (his teams always take a ton of 3s since before shooting 3s was cool on his Hawks teams). https://t.co/yuKjY3vU1w — Wolves Run The West (@DubSuns) May 9, 2024

Budenholzer becoming the Suns coach and winning another ring is the perfect timeline. — edward abbey’s burner (@hailsagan999) May 9, 2024

mike budenholzer is obvious coach for suns he's mastered regular season play suns need that — Romp (@OfficialRomp) May 9, 2024

Mike Budenholzer wants A LOT of money after the recent coaching contracts of Monty Williams, Steve Kerr, and Erik Spoelstra.



Phoenix is desperate and I could see Mat Ishbia playing up for another veteran coach who has championship experience. https://t.co/yqcPh730WU — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) May 9, 2024

Budenholzer would be as atrocious of a hire as Vogel was. Possibly even worse. https://t.co/sI7Zk2HBFG — Toone (@itsToone) May 9, 2024

I've wanted Budenholzer for the past 2 HC searches, but it appears he prefers not to be affiliated with the Suns? I guess it was financial the first time, and perhaps he needed this past season off? We soon shall find out. — Louis Schanz (@KingLouieLouie) May 9, 2024

Predictable but again I'm not sure he was given the tools to really succeed. It's unfortunate. Budenholzer is probably an upgrade but the fact remains if the roster issues don't get fixed the end result gon be the same https://t.co/UieQ0fjmJQ — Kal-El Atreides (@Superfan_K) May 9, 2024

Budenholzer would be another Frank Vogel 🙄 — PHX Sports Burner (@PhxBurner) May 9, 2024

I wanted Budenholzer before Vogel got hired. Giannis and Budenholzer the reason the Suns don’t have their first NBA Championship :( https://t.co/qwpvQcxEi1 — rєnє (@rpjr5_) May 9, 2024

budenholzer coming back home to az to coach the suns I can see it. — Alex (@azbubba2004) May 9, 2024

Do you think Mike Budenholzer would be a good choice as the next Phoenix Suns coach?

