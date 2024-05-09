Advertisement

Who's the frontrunner for Phoenix Suns job after Frank Vogel firing?

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
It didn't take long for a favorite to emerge in the Phoenix Suns' search for a new head coach after the team announced on Thursday that it had fired Frank Vogel after one season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer as a possible replacement for Vogel in his social media post announcing Vogel's firing, writing: "Mike Budenholzer will be prominent part of search."

Early odds for the next Suns coach also favored Budenholzer, an Arizona native, to get the job.

Would Budenholzer be a good fit as the next Suns coach?

Social media reacted to the news of his potential candidacy as the next Suns coach with some very different thoughts.

Would Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer be a good fit as the next coach of the Phoenix Suns?
Mike Budenholzer's Phoenix Suns coach candidacy reaction:

Do you think Mike Budenholzer would be a good choice as the next Phoenix Suns coach?

