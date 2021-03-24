  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Who's done more than her?': Freshman Paige Bueckers has UConn poised for title run

Rick Cantu, Hookem
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN ANTONIO ⁠— It has taken Paige Bueckers less than a season to be compared to some of the greatest players in the history of Connecticut women’s basketball.

After scoring 24 points Sunday night during a victory over High Point ⁠— a team record for a player competing in her first NCAA Tournament game ⁠— associate head coach Chris Dailey compared her to former Husky All-American guard Sue Bird. Bird would be a slam-dunk pick to be on UConn’s Mount Rushmore, a list that would include Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

Bueckers (pronounced Beckers) is so talented in every aspect of the game, she often appears to be playing effortlessly. Hitting 9 of her 13 shots from the field, mostly mid-range jumpers, there is little wonder she entered the season as the most heralded freshman in the game.

“Her pull-up reminds me of Sue Bird,” said Dailey, filling in while head coach Geno Auriemma sits out for testing positive last week for COVID-19. “Sue was automatic. She never missed. It’s the same for Paige. When she takes it, I feel pretty confident.”

BRACKETS: How is the field taking shape for men's and women's tournaments

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over High Point Panthers guard LaImani Simmons (20) and Cydney Johnson (4) and Claire Wyatt (5) during their first-round game.
Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over High Point Panthers guard LaImani Simmons (20) and Cydney Johnson (4) and Claire Wyatt (5) during their first-round game.

Some questioned whether UConn (25-1) might stumble this season because its 12-player roster includes seven freshmen. The starting backcourt consists of Bueckers and fellow freshman Nika Muhl while freshman Aaliyah Edwards averages 21 minutes a game coming off the bench.

Yet, the Huskies cruised into the Sweet 16 with ease.

Bueckers (20 points, five rebounds, four asists) and Edwards (19 points, five rebounds, four assists) had nearly identical lines in UConn's 83-47 rout of No 8 Syracuse in the second round Tuesday night.

“We know that our team needs us,” Bueckers said, referring to the freshmen. “There’s seven of us, so we know we have to step up for the team to win. That’s been an ongoing story for us all year.”

UConn has enough good pieces to make a run for its 12th NCAA championship but all eyes have been on Bueckers. For good reason. A 5-foot-11 point guard, she leads the team in three main categories: 19.9 points per game, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

BUECKERS: One of 10 newcomers to watch in women's NCAA tournament

FRESHMAN PHENOM: Caitlin Clark dominates as No. 5 Iowa downs No. 4 Kentucky

Bueckers’ season has already been rewarded. She has been named Big East player and freshman of the year and was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press last week.

She is on the short list for AP Player of the Year.

Will she win it?

“Absolutely,” basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli told the Hartford Courant. “She’ll win one or two or three.”

After his team won the Big East Tournament two weeks ago, Auriemma had an interesting comment when asked what qualities Bueckers has to make her worthy of individual honors.

"Name one player that's done more, let's put it this way. Name one player that's taken a team this young to where we are today," said Auriemma. "Who's done more than her? And if you can give me a better argument, then I'd say I'll vote for them, too. But I don't think you can."

Guard Paige Bueckers (5) makes a pass during Connecticut&#39;s first-round game against High Point.
Guard Paige Bueckers (5) makes a pass during Connecticut's first-round game against High Point.

The seeds of greatness were planted when Bueckers became a star in her hometown, of Minnetonka, Minn. (population: 53,953), eight miles west of Minneapolis. She played on the high school’s junior varsity team when she was still in seventh grade. She grew four inches in the summer before her eighth grade year and earned a spot on the Hopkins High varsity team, averaging 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. That season she was named to the Class 4A All-Tournament team after her team finished second in state.

At UConn, Bueckers played some of her best basketball against the team’s toughest opponents. In games against teams such as No. 1 seed South Carolina, No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 4 seed Arkansas, she averaged 22.3 points on 49% shooting (33.3 percent on 3s), 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 turnovers and 3 steals.

STALEY: Determined to lift Black women coaches, win another title at South Carolina

ANALYSIS: Growing parity in women's game spells more Madness

“Paige absolutely has another gear (when playing good teams),” Dailey said. “The more physical the game ⁠—and if she thinks she’s being fouled ⁠— the gear comes up quicker. When she reaches that gear, she’s hard to stop.”

Auriemma has often said that Bueckers is too unselfish, passing up open shots to get her teammates more involved. In one of her many outstanding plays on Sunday, Bueckers was dribbling the ball near midcourt when she fired a zip pass to junior guard Christyn Williams. The pass split between two High Point defenders and Williams turned it into an easy layup.

Bueckers raised her arms in triumph after Williams made the bucket. In turn, Williams pointed to her freshman teammate as they got back on defense.

“I get nervous before every game because this means so much to me,” Bueckers said. “I want to play well for my team. Obviously, it’s win or go home. The attitude we’ve had all year is that we’re trying to win.”

UConn has carried that attitude for a generation.

This article originally appeared on Hookem: Paige Bueckers: Freshman has UConn poised for women's NCAA title run

Recommended Stories

  • Bueckers and UConn top Syracuse 83-47, advance to Sweet 16

    Once Paige Bueckers and UConn got rolling, Syracuse couldn't stop them and now the Huskies are heading back to a familiar place — the Sweet 16. Bueckers scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half and Aaliyah Edwards added 19 to help No. 1 seed UConn beat eighth-seeded Syracuse 83-47 on Tuesday night and advance to the regional semifinals of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 27th straight season.

  • Paige Bueckers reacts to UConn's first round tournament win over High Point

    UConn freshman Paige Bueckers compliments her fellow freshmen's gameplay in their first NCAA tournament win as a unit. Plus, interim head coach Chris Dailey compares Buecker's pull-up jumper to Sue Bird.

  • Iowa’s Clark, UConn’s Bueckers dominating women’s tourney

    Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark seem to be playing a personal game of horse on the national stage. After one delivers a highlight-filled performance, the other has a top-this moment.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of 'The Godfather'

    Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, and Diane Keaton all starred in "The Godfather" in 1972. Decades later, most of the cast is still successful in Hollywood.

  • Blade Runner's Sean Young: Ridley Scott has never forgiven me for not dating him

    The 61-year-old 'Blade Runner' actress claims the director took revenge on her after she turned his advances down.

  • Bulls could be primed for an interesting trade deadline, but don’t expect Zach LaVine to lobby for more help: ‘I don’t think it’s a talent thing for us’

    CHICAGO — With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine tries to keep the mood around the team loose. “As players, you talk about it all the time. You joke with it, messing around,” LaVine said with a smile at shootaround before Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s good to see how players react to it, but we keep it light here.” LaVine, who was ...

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he had actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • Grizzlies top Thunder 116-107 to move a game over .500

    Dillon Brooks matched a season high with 25 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night in the opening game of a four-game trip. Grayson Allen scored 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won four of five to move one game above .500 for the season. The Grizzlies trailed by 12 in the third quarter, but they closed out the quarter on a 33-12 run to take control for good.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tokyo Olympic torch relay stirs mixed emotions ahead of its Fukushima start

    When Shusaku Sagi was 19, he watched his soccer training centre at J-Village in Fukushima morph into a base for workers decommissioning the nuclear power plant nearby after the 2011 earthquake crippled it and caused thousands to flee. On Thursday, the sports complex will house the starting ceremony for the Olympic torch relay, kicking off a countdown to the Games in Tokyo - the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. "Big sports events like the Olympics can energize people and send a message to the world to not forget Fukushima," said Sagi, now 29, who organises youth soccer tournaments at J-Village.

  • Is the Stock Market in a Bubble?

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the bubble puzzle, the lira tanks, and a hot take on tulipmania. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Bull Market or Bubble? Talk of stock-market bubbles has been a perennial feature of the post-financial-crisis world. A ten-year bull market, only briefly halted by the pandemic, has commentators and investors speculating about a sudden melt-up. Recent rallies in Bitcoin and “meme stocks” such as GameStop have brought worries of a speculative mania back into focus. Famed investor Jeremy Grantham recently argued: “Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance, and hysterically speculative investor behavior, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000.” A recent Goldman Sachs report, however, argues that the bubble narrative is reductive. I’ll highlight two points that are often overlooked in the debate over stock-market valuations. The first is that most stock rallies are not bubbles. Yale professor William N. Goetzmann finds that the probability of a “correction,” or 10 percent decline, following a doubling in market value is roughly 10 percent. In other words, 90 percent of rallies are real and sustainable. “Bubbles are booms that went bad. Not all booms are bad,” argues Goetzmann. The next, and especially overlooked point, is that in “winner takes most” industries, such as software, valuations will be skewed to the upside. Consider the ride-share market, in which Uber and Lyft are the main competitors. Investors in Uber are betting that it will take over the ride-share industry and create value in adjacent markets, such as delivery, as well. Investors in Lyft are betting that their company will do the same. In a world of low marginal costs and potentially unlimited reach, the upside available to companies like Uber is almost unlimited: It can leverage its user base and logistical infrastructure to enter any number of markets. This means that the aggregate value of ride-share stocks may exceed the ultimate value of the ride-share industry once a dominant player emerges. The Goldman Sachs report puts it this way: Often an innovation attracts many start-up companies, any of which might turn out to dominate the industry, but with no knowledge of which is likely to succeed. As a result, many companies rise in valuation to reflect the possibility of being the eventual winner but with the result that the combined value of all competitors far exceeds the potential profits that the industry or market can reasonably sustain. It’s also difficult to determine the addressable market of emerging companies. In 2014, NYU’s Aswath Damodaran pegged the size of the ride-share market at $12 billion, based on the existing market for cabs. Only five years later, Lyft and Uber collectively facilitated around $30 billion in rides. The two companies sufficiently improved the customer experience to triple the total size of the cab market. Those valuing tech start-ups have to price in the vague but real possibility of enormous value creation demonstrated by Uber and Lyft. Then again, it’s unclear when or how either company will turn a profit. Each of the many start-ups going public now could be the next Amazon – or the next Pets.com. Around the Web The firing of Turkey’s central bank boss led to a massive sell-off in the lira The decision by President Erdogan at the weekend to dismiss Naci Agbal after just four months in the job during which he engineered a strong rebound in the lira is the latest in a long series of decisions that have worried investors in one of the world’s biggest emerging markets. Agbal was fired after delivering a bigger than expected raise in interest rates last Thursday — going against Erdogan’s longstanding and contested view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than curing it. He was replaced with Sahap Kavcioglu, a little-known professor and a former lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development party. A Swedish buyout firm is outperforming its established American competitors European buyout giant EQT AB’s stock has surged as investors embrace the firm’s bet on U.S. real estate. EQT stock has more than tripled in less than two years since its initial public offering, far outpacing better-known, much-larger U.S. rivals such as Blackstone Group Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. The Stockholm-based firm’s planned acquisition of suburban Philadelphia-based Exeter Property Group has helped fuel recent gains. EQT announced the deal in January and expects it to close in the second quarter. Random Walk One of the favored examples of investment bubble is the “tulipmania” that gripped Amsterdam in the 17th century. One economist argues that it wasn’t a bubble at all: The famous tulipmania, which saw the reported prices of several breeds of tulip bulbs rise to above the value of a furnished luxury house in 17th century Amsterdam, was an artifact created by an implicit conversion of ordinary futures contracts into option contracts in an imperfectly successful attempt by Dutch futures buyers and public officials to bail themselves out of previously incurred speculative losses in the impressively price-efficient, fundamentally driven, market for Dutch tulip contracts. There was thus nothing maniacal about prices in this period. Despite outward appearances, the tulipmania was not a bubble because bubbles require the existence of mutually-agreed-upon prices that exceed fundamental values. The “tulipmania” was simply a period during which the prices in futures contracts had been legally, albeit temporarily, converted into options exercise prices. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Yankees Mailbag: Does Hal Steinbrenner care more about process than championships?

    SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions each day from readers. Here's the latest...

  • UConn heads to its 27th consecutive Sweet Sixteen after beating Syracuse, 83-47

    The UConn women’s basketball heads to its 27th consecutive Sweet Sixteen after beating the Syracuse Orange 83-47. The Huskies will have their head coach Geno Auriemma back next game and players can't wait to have him back on the sidelines. The UConn will next face the 5th-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet Sixteen.

  • Ingram, Williamson pace Pelicans in 128-111 win over Lakers

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brandon Ingram looked invigorated by the sight of some old teammates on the Lakers' bench, while Zion Williamson resembled the reliable 20-point machine he's become in his second pro season. Ingram scored a season-high 36 points, Williamson had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday night. You almost just get used to it,'' Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said.

  • NCAA 'very confident' tournament can move forward after VCU's COVID-19 outbreak

    NCAA tournament committee chairman Mitch Barnhart defended the tourney's COVID-19 protocols and implored teams to take responsibility for their safety.

  • Leonard, Clippers dominate Spurs for 3rd straight victory

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gave Spurs fans little to boo about in his return to San Antonio. Leonard had 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers never trailed in beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-101 on Wednesday night. Leonard was booed during pregame introductions and subsequently each time he touched the ball.

  • Jakob Poeltl with an assist vs the LA Clippers

    Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) with an assist vs the LA Clippers, 03/24/2021

  • Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

    Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.

  • Player ratings, Three things we learned from US U-23s loss to Mexico

    The United States U-23 men emerge from the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying group stage one win from the desired outcome despite three substandard games.

  • Cardinals’ decision to move on from Patrick Peterson appears not to be financial

    The Cardinals appeared to simply move on from Peterson after a decade.