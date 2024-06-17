Who's Dawson Sutton? The Tennessee teen introduced himself to Wisconsin stock car fans in stunning fashion

Dawson Sutton celebrates in victory lane with his mother, Cindy, and father, Curtis, after winning the ASA STARS National Tour Father’s Day 100 on Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile.

WEST ALLIS – Who’s Dawson Sutton?

Ty Majeski, the reigning ASA STARS National Tour champion and king of Wisconsin super late model stock car racing, was asked that question. He shrugged his shoulders.

“I’ve raced him a few times … or was with him in the field,” Majeski said Sunday afternoon. “I never really raced him per se. Obviously he’s from Nashville. I don’t know.

“He obviously did a great job today, so congrats to him.”

Indeed.

Results: ASA STARS National Tour Father's Day 100

Dawson Sutton is the Tennessee teenager who not only challenged Majeski but beat him head-to-head in the Father’s Day 100 – an event Majeski had won twice – on the biggest track he’d ever raced for the signature victory of a brief career.

Beyond that?

Let him speak for himself.

“I started racing 2 ½ years ago. Still pretty new, actually,” said Sutton, who turned 18 in January.

“Raced legends cars and started moving up to the pro late model division and ran all over the place last year with the pro late models. Just found my way into the super (late model) and (NASCAR) truck this year, and we’re just making starts and learning.

“Seems like we’re getting better and better every race.”

Sutton had picked up a pair of home pro late model victories last year at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, plus another last weekend.

He had fallen out of three of the first four ASA STARS National Tour events this season, including Friday night at Madison International Speedway, where Majeski dominated. But Sutton did finish third behind veteran championship contenders Cole Butcher and Casey Roderick at Hickory Motor Speedway in the other.

“Milwaukee is such a cool racetrack,” said Sutton, whose father, Curtis, is co-owner of the team and president of primary sponsor Rackley Roofing,

“I’ve never even been anywhere bigger than Nashville Fairgrounds, my home track. So to come out here and get this one, first big-track win. I’m pumped up.”

How’d Sutton do it?

On a humid, 85 degree day that shaped up as another Majeski runaway, Sutton’s Rackley W.A.R. team got his car dialed in on the final pit stop, he spent 26 laps shadowing the leader and then pounced when the opportunity presented itself in Turn 1 with a little less than four laps to go.

Majeski, a Seymour native, needed just 15 laps to get to the front after starting eighth and then he cruised to a lead of three seconds-plus midrace. But when Sutton’s car came to life, Majeski’s rear tires started sliding.

Suddenly Sutton was racing for the win, not just best in class behind a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular who’d been unbeaten in Wisconsin and already had six super late model victories this season.

“I was working the very, very top and flirting with the cushion and yeah, honestly got loose in and had to chase it for just a split second and got in the marbles and that was it,” said Majeski, who’d rarely had more than a couple of car lengths’ gap. “I think I would have been able to hold him off if that hadn’t happened.

“Regardless of me missing it, his car was really good today. All it took was for us to be off a little bit at the end of the day and he beat us.”

Sutton finished 0.673 of a second ahead of Majeski to earn a $15,000 payday. Butcher finished third another eight seconds back, with Roderick fourth and Billy Van Meter fifth.

Although Sutton’s and Majeski’s cars both passed initial technical inspection at the track, ASA STARS officials took their engines for further evaluation at an independent facility.

While Sutton was still trying to fully grasp his first win on a national level and on a big track, he did allow himself to consider the next box he could check.

“The truck now. The truck at Nashville,” said Sutton, who finished 28th in his NASCAR debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May. “The Rackley 200 is in two weeks, so I’m really looking forward to getting down there and hopefully kicking some butt in the truck.”

That’ll be tougher. But what Sutton did in his first trip to Wisconsin wasn’t particularly easy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dawson Sutton beats Ty Majeski in Father's Day 100 at Milwaukee Mile