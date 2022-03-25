Who's on the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster? Here's a look at the roster depth chart

There's been a lot of changes made this offseason in Cleveland when it comes to professional baseball, but there also happens to be some familiar faces on the Guardians roster.

Cleveland officially changed its nickname to the Cleveland Guardians this offseason and this will be the first season under the new moniker. And with fans needing to get used to the new name, the club has made it easier to know the new players.

That's because there aren't a ton of new players joining the organization. Only the Oakland A's reportedly spent less on free agents this offseason. Still, the 40-man roster did change over the offseason with the Guardians adding several minor leaguers.

Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and All-Star infielder Jose Ramirez headline the 40-man roster for the Guardians in 2022.

Here's a look who is on the Cleveland Guardians 40-man roster.

Note: * indicates player is currently on the 60-day injured list. Players on the 60-day injured list are not counted as part of the 40-man roster.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers on the roster (17)

Cleveland Guardians catchers on the roster (3)

Cleveland Guardians infielders on the roster (14)

Gabriel Arias

Bobby Bradley

Yu Chang

Ernie Clement

Tyler Freeman

Andrés Giménez

Nolan Jones

Owen Miller

Jhonkensy Noel

Richie Palacios

José Ramírez

Brayan Rocchio

Amed Rosario

Jose Tena

Cleveland Guardians outfielders on the roster (6)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians roster includes Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez