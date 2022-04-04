Who's on the Cincinnati Reds 40-man roster? Here's a look at the roster depth chart

The Cincinnati Reds have been playing baseball for more than 150 years and are the first professional baseball team ever.

So there's been quite a few members of the Reds roster over the years, er, centuries. The Reds have won five World Series titles, retired 10 jersey numbers and 10 players are inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as Reds.

Reds fans know this. They know all about the Big Red Machine of the 1970s and the wire-to-wire World Series team in 1990.

But who is on the Reds roster in 2022 can be a little more of mystery to even the diehard Reds fan.

It can be forgiven. The Reds' roster has gone through a makeover heading into the 2022 season.

Here's who is on the Reds' 40-man roster.

Note: * indicates player is currently on the 60-day injured list. Players on the 60-day injured list are not counted as part of the 40-man roster.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Justin Wilson (34), Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims (39), Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Phillip Diehl (63) wait their turn for drills during workouts, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the teamÕs spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.

Cincinnati Reds pitchers on the roster (23)

Notes: Dunn is expected to start the season on the 60-day injured list. Antone is likely to miss the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Cincinnati Reds catchers on the roster (2)

Mark Kolozsvary

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) checks on Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas (9), who stood up slow after suffering an injury during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

Cincinnati Reds infielders on the roster (9)

Cincinnati Reds outfielders on the roster (8)

