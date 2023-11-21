'Who's the boss': Atlantis Charter/Westport female player shows her skills on gridiron

WESTPORT — Dakota Agrella was intrigued with the sport of football as an elementary school student.

While in gym class, she outmaneuvered her classmates with the ball but never give an inch while playing on defense. When she attended middle school, the Westport resident wanted to expand her curiosity with flag football.

"Ever since I was little, I have always been pretty good at football," Agrella said. "Last year, I saw a sign up sheet for flag football. I begged my mom so hard to [let me] do it. She said no so many times. I would not give up. I signed by myself before straight to tackle football."

Agrella, 15, is set to be a part of her first Thanksgiving game as a member of the Atlantis Charter/Westport varsity football team when the Tritons travel to Swansea on Turkey Day to face Case High School.

Atlantis Charter/Westport football player Dakota Agrella stands during the national athem.

More: Atlantis Charter/Westport football team aims to turn heads this fall

"I love my team and I love my coaches," she said. "Everyone is so supportive. My flag football was not like that and they were sexist toward me. It almost made me not want me to play tackle football. But I'm so glad I did. High school is a way better environment."

Agrella, who plays defensive line and sometimes offensive line for the JV team, has been a fresh breath of air for the co-op team.

"I have to give her a lot of credit," Atlantis Charter/Westport head coach Kazeem Adediran said. "She was here every single day in the summer and has not missed one practice. We don't take it light on her and she does every drill at a maximum effort.

"At first, I'll be the first to admit, I thought she was here for the wrong reason. But after the first practice, I knew she was here for the right reason."

More: Case football ends a 90-year Thanksgiving rivalry with Somerset. They have a new opponent.

So why does the Triton co-op freshman like football?

"I like showing who's boss definitely," smiled Agrella, who is the oldest of three sisters. "It is a good way to let out any stress. Just slamming someone to the ground."

Agrella said she never watched college or pro football on the televison either.

"I've never watched football on TV," she said. "I hear about the Patriots but I don't like watching sports. I like playing. But watching them? I'm not into that."

Adediran said she treats Agrella like one of the family.

"She's an integral role in our development program right now," he said. "I love what she brings to this program and what she is doing. Her attitude, her spirit, her smile, her work ethic and how the guys galvanize around her, is something I'm very proud of."

So what does her mom, Erin, think about her daughter's choice of sport?

"I know my mom is really proud," Agrella said. "She loves it and she is so proud of me when I'm out there with the guys, tackling them and showing them who is the boss. I plan on sticking through it until my senior year, hopefully."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Chezsports.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Agrella is set to be a part of her first Thanksgiving game