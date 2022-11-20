Who's to blame for Packers disappointing season? 'NFL GameDay Morning'

The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren't going to let a little - actually, a lot - of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn't get any further because of mounds of snow blocking the road in one of Buffalo's southern suburbs, Raccuia did the next best thing. ''Ron said, 'I'm going to walk to Dion's house and walk him back to the car.'