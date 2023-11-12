Who's to blame for Mississippi State football struggles? Former Bulldogs criticize players.

There is plenty of blame to share in a 51-10 loss, as was the case Saturday for Mississippi State football at Texas A&M.

First-year coach Zach Arnett shoulders plenty of it for the Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6 SEC). However, former Bulldogs believe the players deserve some criticism.

"Too many of them boys soft as hell - coaching can’t fix that," linebacker Erroll Thompson (2016-20) posted after the game on social media.

Emmanuel Forbes, a cornerback who was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, responded in a repost of Thompson.

"Wayyyyyyyy to many," Forbes wrote, "different culture."

Forbes was at Mississippi State from 2020-22 where he played under Arnett as a defensive coordinator. Arnett was promoted in December following the death of coach Mike Leach.

Former MSU corner Darius Slay, who is with the Philadelphia Eagles, chimed in as well.

"Man I never seen Miss state this soft as a team," Slay wrote.

Who's to blame for Mississippi State's offensive struggles?

The Bulldogs haven't scored an offensive touchdown since early in the fourth quarter of a loss at Auburn on Oct. 28. Eight quarters of football later, the offense has been limited to a pair of field goals.

The Bulldogs are in their first season with Kevin Barbay as offensive coordinator, and it's been ugly. MSU has the SEC's worst scoring offense, though injuries have played a part. Senior quarterback Will Rogers hasn't played since Oct. 7 and senior running back Jo'Quavious Marks last played Oct. 21.

Mike Wright, a former Vanderbilt transfer, started three games in Rogers' absence before freshman Chris Parson got the nod against Texas A&M. Across the four games without Rogers, Mississippi State has averaged 123.75 passing yards per contest.

"Obviously, not having your starting quarterback leads to struggles," Arnett said. "Either way, you can't turn the ball over four times. ... Offensive coaches are working really hard and trying to find a way to get it to our best players and find ways to manufacture points. Obviously, we've got to keep working."

