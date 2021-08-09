Who's to blame for the Mets' collapse and tumble out of first place?

Luis Rojas, Sandy Alderson, Pete Alonso, Zack Scott, Michael Conforto Mets TREATED ART

The Mets were spiraling before arriving in Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies, and with a chance to turn things around and reassert themselves as the top team in the NL East, the Mets fell flat on their faces instead and were swept.

In the span of 10 games, the Mets have gone from 54-46 and in firm control of the division to 56-54 and 2.5 games behind the Phillies for first place and a half game behind the Atlanta Braves for second.

As Mets fans have watched the team tumble while a once-promising season has for the moment gone up in flames, there has been an understandable desire to ascribe blame.

And when things go as badly for a team as they have for the Mets lately -- with the players looking listless and most games not even competitive -- there is usually a rush to place blame on the manager.

With the Mets, who were active around the trade deadline but not as active as many hoped they would be, there is also a feeling that they didn't do enough to put themselves in position to hang on down the stretch. There have also been complaints that they didn't do enough in the offseason.

But throughout this 10-game nightmare (and the whole season, really) it's been the Mets' offense that has held them back. Whether they were dealing with an insane amount of injuries or playing at nearly full strength, it just hasn't clicked.

With the season in danger of slipping away, where should most of the blame lie?

Is it on Luis Rojas?

Even when the Mets were playing extremely well, there was a certain segment of the fan base who wanted Rojas fired. It made zero sense then and doesn't make much sense now, but that sentiment has very much been out there.

Why?

Part of it is likely due to Rojas' even demeanor, though there's something to be said for staying under control no matter what is going on.

Jun 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park.

It's understandable for fans to want a manager to lose his mind in front of the media when a team isn't playing well (as Terry Collins often did), but it's hard to believe Rojas going ballistic during a media session would help his players hit. A pregame clubhouse visit from owner Steve Cohen certainly didn't do the trick.

What's ailing the Mets is not indifference. It's not a lack of hustle. It's not mental mistakes. All of those things could potentially be blamed at least partly on a field manager. But again, that's not what's happening.

In his two seasons at the helm, Rojas -- who has improved this year when it comes to in-game strategy -- has been well-respected in the clubhouse, decisive with his moves while providing strong explanations for them, and has been a steady front-facing figure every day in front of the media.

Rojas is absolutely not to blame for the current state of things.

What about the front office?

There were those who were underwhelmed when the Mets' main trade deadline acquisitions were Javier Baez and Rich Hill, but it's hard to kill the Mets for how things played out.

Their main needs were offense and starting pitching, and with the offense just about whole and an expectation even a few weeks ago that they would start to hit, it's fair to say that their top priority should've been adding a top of the rotation starting pitcher at the deadline.

The problem there is that Max Scherzer didn't want to play in New York and that the Minnesota Twins' asking price from the Mets for Jose Berrios (reportedly Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil and another top prospect) was legitimately insane.

Could the Mets have added Kris Bryant instead of Baez? Maybe. And a player less prone to the strikeout would've arguably been the better play.



Jun 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The Mets could've also traded for Josh Donaldson, but it's hard to think that would've been a wise move -- not with the 35-year-old Donaldson owed $42 million over the next two seasons and the Mets' top position player prospects who are closest to the majors (Brett Baty and Mark Vientos) both possibilities at third base.

It's also hard to kill the front office for the state of the starting rotation, which has regressed in the second half while putting added pressure on a bullpen that has been very good this season.

The Mets entered the season with impressive starting pitching depth, but it has taken an enormous hit with the injury to Jacob deGrom, a potentially season-ending injury to David Peterson, Tommy John surgery for Joey Lucchesi, the setback suffered by Noah Syndergaard in May, and Carlos Carrasco's hamstring injury resulting in him missing more than half the season.

But even with the starting pitching taking hits and regressing a bit lately, it isn't the reason why the Mets are losing.



Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. He would then leave the game with an injury.

And it certainly isn't the team defense, which has been among the best in baseball this season.

Could the front office have made another impact move this offseason? And could they have gone harder at the deadline? Yes.

But with them finding out about deGrom's latest setback at around 1 p.m. on trade deadline day and his return this season far from a guarantee, it can be argued that not going all-in at the deadline was actually the right move. This team is likely not championship-caliber without deGrom.

And what the Mets did or didn't do at the deadline is not the reason they are in dire shape right now.

So, it's the offense?

Yes.

Sometimes, the simplest answer is the right answer.

As the Mets have lost seven of their last eight games, they have held a lead just one time -- in their 5-3 win over the Marlins last Wednesday in Miami.



Aug 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith (2) hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

During that eight-game span, the Mets have scored 20 runs, which is an average of 2.5 runs per game.

If you go back and track the Mets' offense over their last 18 games, they have scored an average of 2.61 runs per game. Unsurprisingly, they have gone 6-12 in that span.

The absence of Francisco Lindor (who was back to being himself before getting hurt) has not helped matters, but the Mets should've had more than enough to get by. Instead, an offense anchored by Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith, McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, Baez, James McCann, and J.D. Davis has struggled at a level that is unfathomable.

Their plan (or lack of plan) at the plate has been maddening, and their inability to be ready to hit fastballs has been mind boggling. Whether it's not being ready to hit when up in the count, swinging and missing at middle middle fastballs, making weak contact, or being unable to even make productive outs with runners in scoring position, Mets hitters (with the exception of Nimmo) have largely been lost.

That this ineptitude has not only continued but worsened as the team got back to almost full strength has been shocking.



Mar 30, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (6) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

I was part of a large group of those who thought the Mets' offense continuing to underperform at this level was simply not possible. But maybe this is simply who they are this season, as crazy as that is to believe given how these players have performed over the course of their careers.

And if this is how they are going to hit this season, at least some blame has to be aimed higher -- to a front office that implemented the approach that trickles down to the coaches and to the players.

But when it comes to something as simple as being ready to hit fastballs and being in a good place mentally to execute, it's hard to place most of the blame anywhere but squarely on the shoulders of the players.

***

In a way, how the Mets have looked during this stretch and the way they have fallen so far so fast is worse than their collapses of 2007 and 2008.

Those collapses were surprising and painful, but the team was at least competitive in many of the games they lost down the stretch those seasons. This Mets team hasn't even been competitive during their current nosedive.

Still, with 51 games left in the regular season and the Mets 2.0 losses back of first place, things are far from over.

There's even a chance that -- with the Mets facing the decimated Washington Nationals this week while the Phillies play the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Braves play the Cincinnati Reds -- New York is back in first place by Friday.

Whether the Mets lift themselves out of this remains to be seen, but they have shown resilience all season. If they want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016, they'll have to be resilient one more time.