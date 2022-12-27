Who's to blame for the Broncos' 2022 season? 'GMFB'
The 'GMFB' discusses the Denver Broncos 2022 NFL season and deserves to be blamed.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career. Watt wrote on Twitter this morning that Sunday’s game in Arizona was the first game his son ever attended and will be the last home game of his career. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing [more]
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Losers of 10 of their last 12 games and saddled with the NFL's worst offense, the Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two weeks remaining in the season, according to sources.
Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football for a scary hit on Indianapolis Colts WR Ashton Dulin.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Steelers might have nothing to play for on Sunday night.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
The NFC's division winners probably don't want the Packers in the playoffs.
"He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Tennessee has little to play for Thursday; more on T.Y. Hilton's huge catch; Micah's new move; and Sam Williams talks about his close call. | From @ToddBrock24f7