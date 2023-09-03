Who's the big riser in this week's South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 Rankings?

Cherokee's Tommy Pajic celebrates after kicking an extra point during Cherokee's 47-7 victory over Hammonton at Cherokee High School in Marlton on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The high school football season is two weeks in.

Who’s on top of the latest South Jersey Mean 15 rankings? Who’s the big riser? Find out below.

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (1-1; previous ranking 1) – The defense starred on Saturday afternoon as the Thunderbolts bounced back from their Week 0 setback to Toms River North with a 34-0 shutout of Irvington at Gittone Stadium in Vineland. Lotzeir Brooks had a 70-yard pick-6 and a touchdown grab while Jaedan Everett and Kyon Conyers also had interceptions. Tayshun Newman had a sack and a pair of forced fumbles as well. Millville recorded five sacks in all. Demere White led the offense with 14 carries for 98 yards and a TD.

2. Delsea (1-0; 2) – Zach Maxwell threw for a career-best three touchdowns, eclipsing his total from all of 2022, as the Crusaders downed Delran 49-13 on Friday. Maxwell, who threw for two scores last year, also rushed for a TD. Wayne Adair snagged two of those touchdowns and ran for another while Xavier Wyatt had a receiving score as well.

3. Mainland (2-0; 5) – Stephen Ordille had a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs to spur the Mustangs to a 35-0 victory over Ocean City on Friday. Cohen Cook added a 42-yard scoring jaunt, Rocco DeBiaso got in from 21 yards away and Liam Kennedy snagged a 5-yard score from John Franchini. Mainland bested Washington Township 26-7 to open the campaign.

4. Cherokee (2-0; NR) – Cherokee had an epic third quarter Thursday night, scoring 34 points in 9 minutes, 21 seconds, to turn a 7-6 halftime deficit into a 40-7 lead and eventual 47-7 upset of Hammonton. Quarterback Ryan Bender was 7-of-15 for 115 yards and a touchdown and ran 7 times for 88 yards and another score. Murad Campfield added 13 carries for 134 yards and 2 TDs and Leo Bluestein had a 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Cherokee upset Winslow 22-19 in Week 0 and is the big riser in this week’s rankings.

5. Shawnee (2-0; 8) – Quarterback Joe Papa had 17 carries for 67 yards and 2 scores and Nick Rusinski added 15 attempts for 81 yards and another TD as Shawnee took care of Eastside 28-7 Saturday. Jack Conners had a pair of interceptions on defense, including a 97-yard pick-6. Shawnee bested Northern Burlington 48-21 to open its campaign.

6. Camden (1-1; 3) – Braheem Long propelled the Panthers to a 34-0 win over Salem on Saturday. The Syracuse-bound corner had a kickoff return touchdown, a pick-6, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble. Judah Anthony had 16 carries for 105 yards and 2 TDs and Camden fell to Lake Taylor, Virginia, 37-18 in Week 0.

7. Winslow (1-1; 4) – Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Eagles shut out Lenape 34-0 on Thursday. Jevon Johnson had a big game on the ground with 7 carries for 121 yards and a TD and Kameron Brown added 5 attempts for 74 yards and a score. Cam Miller shined at receiver with 6 grabs for 194 yards. Winslow bounced back from a 22-19 setback to Cherokee in Week 0.

8. St. Augustine (1-1; 6) – The Hermits scored 37 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 51-15 triumph over St. Joseph Friday. Julian Turney had 8 carries for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns, Tristan McLeer had a rushing score and found the end zone on a 58-yard free-kick return and the defense held the Wildcats to 53 yards from scrimmage. St. Augustine was coming off a 21-16 setback to Donovan Catholic in Week 0.

9. Atlantic City (2-0; 9) – The Joe Lyons-Sah’nye Degraffenreidt connection continued to give defenses fits as the Vikings defeated Clearview 28-12 on Friday. The pair connected 6 times for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns on the day. Lyons finished 18-of-27 for 289 yards, 4 scores and an interception. Mikel Jones snagged the other TD. Raul Cabrera had a sack, 3 tackles for loss and an interception on defense. Atlantic City beat Williamstown 28-7 in Week 0.

10. Woodbury (1-0; 10) – Anthony Reagan Jr. started the season in impressive fashion, rushing 17 times for 213 yards and 5 TDs as the Thundering Herd charged through West Deptford 31-0 on Friday morning. New quarterback Dante Viccharelli was sharp, completing 14-of-20 passes for 171 yards.

11. Cedar Creek (2-0; 13) – The Pirates’ first-ever home game under the lights was worth the price of admission as they won a thrilling 50-48 shootout over Absegami on Friday night. Jamal McClellan’s 6-yard touchdown run with 3:44 left proved to be the difference. Aamir Dunbar ran 20 times for 207 yards and 2 TDs, Billy Smith was 12-of-15 passing for 195 yards and 3 scores plus another on the ground, and Alim Parks had 6 grabs for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cedar Creek downed Matawan 42-0 in Week 0.

12. Hammonton (1-1; 7) – The Blue Devils fell to Cherokee 47-7 after taking a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Kenny Smith finished with 21 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Hammonton topped St. John Vianney 35-0 in Week 0.

13. Eastside (1-1; 12) – The Tigers held tight with Shawnee for a half, but a 7-0 deficit turned to 21-0 in the third quarter as they suffered a 28-7 setback Saturday. Montell Anderson hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass for their lone points of the game. Eastside bested Irvington 6-0 in Week 0.

14. Willingboro (1-1; 11) – Sophomore quarterback Lamar Best tied a school record with six touchdown passes as the Chimeras took care of Mastery Charter 55-0 on Saturday. Ah-Shaun Davis set the mark in 2019 against Camden Catholic. Best finished 15-of-20 for 346 yards. Jarelle Taylor and Terrance Knighton had three TD grabs apiece and Jaylen Taylor and Ray’Mir Johnson got into the end zone on the ground. Willingboro fell to Northern Highlands 35-26 to open the campaign.

15. Pennsauken (1-0; 15) – Elijah Jennings scored three times, twice on the ground and once as a receiver, as Pennsauken got the season started with a 24-7 triumph over Cherry Hill West on Thursday. Josh Williams added fumble-return TD for the victors.

