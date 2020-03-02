Who's the better quarterback for the Bears: Mitch Trubisky or Andy Dalton?

The Bears could trade for Andy Dalton this month only for him to spend all of 2020 backing up Mitch Trubisky.

If the Bears were to trade for Dalton - rumors pegged them as interested in the Bengals quarterback during the NFL Combine last week - they wouldn't bring him in to start over Trubisky. You'd still hear a lot of support for Trubisky around Halas Hall. Maybe Mitch would even tear the page out of Mike Glennon's playbook where he wrote "this is my year" over and over like Bart Simpson on a chalkboard.

But if the Bears' plan really is this - and all indications is that's the case - then there's a good chance Trubisky is still The Guy in 2020, like it or not.

Strong sense here in Indy the Bears will be adding established veteran QB to push starter Mitch Trubisky, likely looking for pedigree and extensive starter's experience. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2020

The Bears' plan could always change (NBCS-Boston colleague Tom Curran's report that the Raiders are not planning to "give great chase" to sign Tom Brady is a blow for Derek Carr hope). But right now, a quarterback to push Trubisky who has extensive starting experience in the NFL - whether it's Dalton, Case Keenum or Marcus Mariota - could realistically not beat out Trubisky for the starting job at any point in 2020, and not necessarily because Trubisky is markedly better this year.

Let's look at Dalton, since he's the name du jour right now. Here's how the longtime Bengals quarterback stacks up to Trubisky since 2017:

Andy Dalton Mitch Trubisky GP 40 41 ATT 1,389 1,280 CMP 837 811 CMP % 60.3 63.4 YDS 9,380 8,554 Y/A 6.8 6.7 TD 62 48 INT 37 29 Sacks 97 93 Pass. RTG 84.2 85.8 Record 14-26 23-18 Rush ATT 86 157 YDS 271 862 TD 4 7 Y/A 3.2 5.5

Nothing about Dalton's last three years suggests he's a lock to play at all if he were to come to the Bears this year. He turns 33 in late October and last had a truly good season during the Obama administration.

It's not like Dalton was a whole lot better in 2017 and 2018, years conveniently cherry-picked because Bill Lazor was his offensive coordinator. A snapshot: 60.7 completion percentage, 6.8 yards/attempt, 46/23 TD/INT, 87.9 passer rating.

That slashes a disastrous 2019 from Dalton's three-year average, but only take Trubisky's numbers in Nagy's system (2018-2019) and you get similar numbers to Dalton (64.7 completion percentage, 6.7 yards/attempt, 41/22 TD/INT, 88.7 passer rating). Dalton didn't have A.J. Green to throw to in 2019. Sure; Trubisky's best wide receiver in 2017 was...Kendall Wright? Dontrelle Inman? Beezo???

They're not the same quarterback in how they play, but in terms of their production, Trubisky and Dalton are essentially the same guy. And Trubisky probably would start over Dalton, with Dalton only playing if things got bad.

Maybe, though, that's exactly how the Bears want it.

