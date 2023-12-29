Who's the best Peach Bowl quarterback? Penn State football's Drew Allar vs. Jaxson Dart

ATLANTA − This Peach Bowl will hold the biggest moments yet for these two not-quite-yet star quarterbacks.

Penn State football's Drew Allar vs. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Both enter Saturday's game buoyed by ever-improving spotlight seasons, including big November performances. Both struggled most against their two toughest competitors.

Both will be playing for the hope of promising, uncertain futures: Allar, a sophomore, hopes to use this Peach Bowl as a springboard into the 2024 season with a new offensive coordinator, a bigger Big Ten and an expanded playoff format.

Dart, a junior, still hasn't announced whether he will return to Ole Miss or enter the NFL Draft in April.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to build upon a strong, uplifting finish to the regular season in Saturday's Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss. (Jason Parkhurst via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

Allar was one of the nation's most careful quarterbacks in 2023, maybe to a fault. No one else threw as many touchdowns (23) with so few interceptions (1) − and yet looked so restricted and tentative doing it.

Dart was nearly as mistake-free (20 TDs, 5 INTs) while adding a potent running threat.

Allar finally seemed to breathe freely as he opened up his downfield passing in the season-finale against Michigan State. He threw for 292 yards, two touchdowns and looked like a different QB, even with a sore shoulder.

"I think he does a phenomenal job of taking care of the ball, first off, and commanding the offense, getting the ball in the right place," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said here on Friday. "When it's not there, breaks down, he does a great job of vertical scrambling and making plays and moving the sticks."

Earlier in the week, Allar talked about how tweaks in the offense after coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired in November simplified and yet freed the offense.

"I think Coach Seider and Coach Howle have done a great job of giving us simple rules to follow, not giving us too many looks or too many rules," Allar said. "For receivers, (now) it's just, 'You're running the route this (one) way.' That allows those guys to play fast.”

Penn State football: Can defense control dual-threat Jaxson Dart?

Like Penn State's Drew Allar, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (2) twice threw for four touchdowns in a game this season. Both quarterbacks also lost their two toughest games.

Dart is a more mobile, dual-threat quarterback with a dynamic array of receivers to work with. His Ole Miss offense provides the most complicated challenge yet for Penn State's No. 1-ranked defense.

Three Ole Miss receivers have more than 45 receptions this season, each averaging 14 or more yards per catch.

Plus, tailback Quinshon Judkins is one of the top dual-purpose tailbacks in the nation (21 receptions, 1,052 rushing yards).

"I think maybe their perception of Lane and Ole Miss is throwing the ball all over the field, but their running back isa challenge," Penn State's James Franklin said on Friday.

"The other thing, when you talk about balance in my mind is also being able to spread the ball around the field, thatthere's not one receiver that you have to stop ... probably the best combination of production at the receiverposition that we've faced this year."

Dart completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for nearly 700 yards combined in November victories over Texas A&M and Louisiana-Monroe. Earlier, he shredded LSU's defense for a season-best 389 yards and four scores. He ran for 136 yards in a victory over Georgia Tech.

Like Allar, Dart has improved as the season's progressed despite significant road bumps (no passing touchdowns in losses to Georgia and Alabama).

"He's always been an explosive player," said Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. "Now he's explosive and he takes care of the ball."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

