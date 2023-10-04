Who's atop The News-Press/Naples Daily News Football and Volleyball rankings after Week 6?

Week 6 in the high school football and volleyball landscapes across Southwest Florida saw a lot go down.

First Baptist made waves on both fronts, knocking off a pair of respective top three teams in the area. That's just one of the shakeups that you're about to see below.

The News-Press and Naples Daily News will rank the Top 10 football and volleyball teams in Collier and Lee counties and LaBelle each week. The power rankings are based on record, strength of schedule, and head-to-head matchups for the area's 30-plus schools.

Here are the Top 10 teams in The News-Press/Naples Daily News Football Rankings heading into Week 7.

FOOTBALL

Records of games played through Saturday, Sept. 30

1. Bishop Verot (6-0)

Last week: 1

Analysis: Another game, another running clock. The Vikings are 5-for-5 in running clocks, and 7-for-7 in regular season action dating back to last year. Carter Smith leads all of Southwest Florida with 24 total touchdowns and has yet to be sacked or picked off by any opponent this year. A tough road challenge against Jesuit awaits Verot this week.

2. Dunbar (5-1)

Last week: 3

Analysis: The Tigers were very slow out of the gate against Cypress Lake but managed to score a 35-0 win over the Panthers to move to 5-1 on the year. Dunbar has found its ground game, as the team has rushed for 218, 232, and 188 yards in its last three games against Fort Myers, Clewiston, and Cypress Lake. The Tigers are off this week before heading to Georgia to take on Lowndes.

3. First Baptist (3-2)

Last week: 7

Analysis: The Lions bounced back in a massive way on Friday, knocking off Golden Gate 48-46 in a classic. This team is just different with Winston Watkins in the fold, along with having Sam Sparacio back from injury. Watkins caught five passes for 178 yards and two scores, while Sparacio ran for 120 yards on 13 carries, adding four receptions for 25 yards. If the Lions beat Wekiva, a team that lost by one score to Edgewater (No. 8 in Florida), they're poised to move up to the No. 2 spot in these rankings.

4. Golden Gate (4-2)

Last week: 2

Analysis: The Titans came back down to earth last Friday, falling to First Baptist in a 48-46 game that saw both sides deliver blows. Golden Gate was playing from behind the entire game and were unable to take the lead on First Baptist at any point after trailing 14-7 early on. The Titans get a well-timed bye week before hitting the road against Barron Collier on Oct. 13.

5. Naples (5-1)

Last week: 4

Analysis: The Golden Eagles are starting to round into form at the right time, having most recently won against Barron Collier, 24-0. Naples rushed for 412 yards in the game, with six players receiving six or more touches. Rick Martin has liked the committee approach this season after starting off the year by solely relying on Shawn Simeon. Expect the run game to continue its hot streak on Friday at Palmetto Ridge.

6. Fort Myers (4-2)

Last week: 5

Analysis: The Green Wave have been winning over the last two weeks but trailed East Lee County early on last week and allowed 18 points to a Charlotte team that was averaging negative yardage going into the game. Fort Myers saw Frank Starks, John Holcy, and Madrid Tucker all score at least once on Friday, as their stable of playmakers continues to find the end zone. Fort Myers is idle until hosting South Fort Myers in district action on Oct. 13.

7. Barron Collier (4-1)

Last week: 6

Analysis: The Cougars saw their hopes of beating Naples dashed early on, as starting quarterback Niko Boyce was knocked out of the game on a helmet to helmet hit on the fourth play of the first quarter. Barron never managed to recover, falling 24-0 to the Golden Eagles. Over its last two games, Barron has struggled defending the run, allowing 666 rushing yards on 76 attempts to Immokalee and Naples over its last two weeks. It doesn't get any easier for Barron this week, as it takes on South Fort Myers.

8. South Fort Myers (4-1)

Last week: 9

Analysis: The Wolfpack jump an undefeated Mariner squad after a gritty 39-31 road win at Immokalee to move to 4-1 on the season. Willis May's group is back and better than last year, and could spoil Dunbar or Fort Myers' district title hopes. Before that scenario takes place, South will look to move to 5-1, hosting No. 7 Barron Collier this Friday.

9. Mariner (6-0)

Last week: 8

Analysis: The Tritons are putting up results against the competition that's been put in front of them on a weekly basis. That's all you can ask for if you're head coach Josh Nicholson, as Mariner is 6-0, officially securing another winning season under Josh Nicholson. The Tritons are off this week, but the tests start coming down the stretch, starting with a road test against North Fort Myers on Oct. 13.

10. Community School (5-0)

Last week: NR

Analysis: The Seahawks make their first appearance in these rankings, having gotten off to a 5-0 start with wins over Northside Christian, St. John Neumann, Oasis, SFCA, and the AFI Junior Irish Wolfhounds. It should be smooth sailing this week for CSN, as the team will play host to Hialeah-based ABF Academy.

First Five Out: Immokalee (2-4), Gulf Coast (3-2), Estero (5-1), Lely (4-2), North Fort Myers (1-4)

VOLLEYBALL

Records of games played through Tuesday, Oct. 3

1. Barron Collier (10-2)

Last week: 2

Analysis: There's a new No. 1 in town. The Cougars move back to the top spot in this poll by virtue of common opponent, as both Barron and Seacrest lost in four sets to Venice. Yamil Del Valle's group posted a total of 83 combined points over four sets, while Seacrest had just 63 against the defending 7A champs. Barron takes on Gulf Coast in the CCAC Championship on Friday before playing in a highly competitive Battle at the Beach tournament on Saturday in Venice.

2. Seacrest Country Day (14-2)

Last week: 1

Analysis: The Stingrays drop to No. 2 following a loss to Venice where the team was never in sync after the first set. Seacrest had just nine points in the second set, the lowest score for them in any set since Aug. 24, 2021, when star hitter Breanah Rives was on a recruiting visit to Missouri State. The Stingrays will look to bounce back against Riverdale before playing CSN and Naples next week before the Warrior Invitational.

3. First Baptist (15-3)

Last week: 5

Analysis: Ranking Nos. 3-8 in this poll was very tricky, as the consensus among the coaches of these teams is that right now, anybody can beat anybody inside this group. The Lions went 4-1 at the Wildcat Invite on Saturday with a Zara Stewart that was not 100 percent, as the team scraped its way by Riverdale and North Fort Myers in pool play before losing in two sets to No. 6 Gulf Coast. For the second time in three days, the Lions beat Canterbury in the Gold Division third-place game after winning in four sets last Thursday. First Baptist is 7-2 against ranked opponents this year, and will have plenty of chances for even more resumé wins down the stretch, playing No. 7 Bishop Verot and No. 1 Barron Collier, along with the Warrior Invitational in Miami.

4. Community School (15-5)

Last week: 7

Analysis: The Seahawks are the area's hottest team, winners of their last eight games while finishing 5-0 at the Wildcat Invite. CSN netted wins over Canterbury, Gulf Coast, Bishop Verot, Mariner, and Cape Coral to win the tournament. Against ranked opponents in our poll this season, Alicia MacIntyre Ewerth's squad is 6-4. Next up is a date against Seacrest on Tuesday, followed by St. John Neumann on Thursday. A very strong and compelling case can be made for CSN to be sitting at No. 3 in this poll, which would be a tad more bullish than what MaxPreps and the FHSAA think, which have CSN as the fifth and seventh-best team in Southwest Florida, respectively. CSN takes on No. 2 Seacrest and St. John Neumann next week.

5. Canterbury (13-8)

Last week: 3

Analysis: Another enigma is the Cougars, who haven't had the greatest of stretches as of late, going 5-4 over their last nine games with two losses to No. 3 First Baptist and another to No. 4 Community School. However, Canterbury has the second-biggest win of anyone in Southwest Florida, just having beaten Cardinal Mooney (35th in Florida) Tuesday night. The Cougars close out their regular season with No. 7 Bishop Verot and No. 6 Gulf Coast next week.

6. Gulf Coast (15-5)

Last week: 6

Analysis: The Sharks made gains following Saturday's impressive performance at the Wildcat Invite, beating a pair of ranked squads in No. 3 First Baptist and No. 8 Estero while going to the wire with No. 4 Community School in the Gold Division Championship game. Keeping the Sharks at No. 6 might be a mistake as John Alvarez’s team has the head-to-head over First Baptist. Gulf Coast will look to prove that they belong even higher, starting on Thursday in the CCAC Championship game against No. 1 Barron Collier.

7. Bishop Verot (18-4)

Last week: 4

Analysis: Despite going 4-1 at the Wildcat Invite, the Vikings fell victim to a drop, lacking multiple quality wins to this point in the season. Verot is 1-3 against competition ranked ahead of them, and a close and competitive three-set match against No. 8 Estero over the weekend didn't help matters either. This team is still very solid, as it currently leads the area in wins and could eclipse 20 wins under first-year coach Christy Curtis. Verot will look to improve its standing with a road date against No. 3 First Baptist on Thursday, followed by matches against No. 5 Canterbury and LaBelle.

8. Estero (13-9)

Last week: 8

Analysis: The Wildcats continue to produce, going 3-2 at the Wildcat Invite while grabbing a win over No. 9 Riverdale Tuesday night. Estero was in the thick of it Saturday, losing 31-29 and 25-20 to No. 6 Gulf Coast in pool play, while falling 18-25, 25-22, 17-19 to No. 7 Bishop Verot in the Silver Division Championship game. When this Estero team shows up, it can compete with virtually anybody in the area. Estero should be in good shape to finish the regular season 15-9 with home contests against North Fort Myers and Ida Baker.

9. Riverdale (11-8)

Last week: NR

Analysis: The Raiders jump into the top 10, having beaten North Fort Myers and No. 10 Fort Myers over the weekend at the Wildcat Invite. Nobody is likely to catch Olivia Znotens for the area's kill lead, as she has 326 on the season and counting, good enough for fourth statewide. Riverdale will host No. 2 Seacrest on Wednesday, before dates with LaBelle, Ida Baker, and Bonita Springs next week.

10. Fort Myers (15-6)

Last week: 9

Analysis: The Greenies had a rough go of it at the Wildcat Invite over the weekend, going 2-3 with losses to No. 5 Canterbury, No. 7 Bishop Verot, and No. 9 Riverdale. Since starting 10-1, Fort Myers is .500 over their last 10 games, which isn't an ideal place to be with the district tournament under two weeks away. They'll get some good tests though in the final week of action, taking on Ida Baker, Bonita Springs, and Charlotte.

First Five Out: St. John Neumann (10-7), Bonita Springs (14-5), North Fort Myers (15-5), SFCA (17-7), Marco Island (16-5)

