Advertisement
Breaking News:

Former NFL CB Vontae Davis reportedly dead at 35

Who's the #1 fantasy WR draft prospect? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Matt Harmon
Fantasy analyst

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon is joined by ESPN's Field Yates to discuss which 2024 WR draft prospect has the best fantasy outlook this season. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.